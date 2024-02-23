‘Spy x Family: Code White’ opens in cinemas on Mar 13

Yor Forger is a dangerously skilled assassin, whose method of killing earned her the codename Thorn Princess. Orphaned young, she trained in the art of being an assassin to help provide for herself and her younger brother Yuri. In a stroke of luck, her search to have an alias ended up with an alliance and marriage with Loid. As a wife and mother, Yor is mild-mannered and still learning the skills that it takes to raise a family. Like Loid, she also has a cover job during the day, working as a civil servant at the Berlint City Hall.

Anya Forger is an orphan who was subject to an experiment which gave her telepathic powers. Loid ends up adopting her when he was building his undercover family. She loves her new family, and her secret power ends up helping the spy and the assassin on their missions from time to time. Completing the Forger family is their dog Bond, who was also subject to military experimentation, giving him the power to see the future.

The unlikely family ends up in dangerous hilarious situations as they work together in their latest mission in Spy x Family: Code White.