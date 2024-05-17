Steve Carell reunites with writer-director Krasinski in “IF”

IFs, or imaginary friends, can take as many forms as a child’s boundless imagination. IF writer-director John Krasinski took note of this while creating the IFs for the family adventure-comedy, and for the role of the loveable Blue, Kransinski decided that it’s the perfect opportunity to reunite with fellow The Office actor, Steve Carell.

Blue is an extra-large and extremely huggable imaginary friend who is notably not actually blue. “Everyone calls him Blue, but he is purple,” says producer Andrew Form. “John decided that the child who invented him was color-blind. Blue is very lovable, and like all IFs, just wants to get back to the kid who created him and reclaim that life.”

To capture the essence of what Blue is about, producer Allyson Seeger said Carell would be the perfect fit as his voice actor. “When you envision the personification of Blue, who’s larger-than-life, who makes you want to hug him all the time, who can make you laugh and make you cry, there’s nobody more perfect than Steve.”

Krasinski has felt that the reunion with Carell, being together for the beloved comedy series The Office for so long, has been a wonderful experience. “Getting to watch him do the voice of Blue was phenomenal,” Krasinski explains. “I don’t think anybody brings Steve’s level of energy, comedy, and warmth. He made Blue the sweetest, funniest, most adorable character, and the best hugger in the history of hugs.”

Blue was tried and tested on Krasinski’s children, as they were shown concept shorts to see what actual kids would think of him. “I was the most nervous I have ever been to show footage to anyone when I showed my kids this three-minute clip,” Krasinski confesses. “At the end, there was dead silence as they just stared at a blank screen. I almost burst into tears. Then they both said at the same time, ‘When can we bring him home?’ In just three minutes, they recognized him as someone that they wanted to experience life with.”

Catch Blue and the rest of the colorful imaginary friends as IF opens in Philippine cinemas on May 15.

About IF

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends – and what she does with that superpower – as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

Written and directed by John Krasinski, IF is produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski. Cast includes Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell.

