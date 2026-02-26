Take a peek at Prime Video’s newest movie, series releases

Prime Video recently released the first look at its upcoming Filipino crime drama series The Silent Noise, produced by ABS-CBN Studios. When a body is found in their small town, a deaf son must face the truth he’s suppressed, risking the fragile truce his family fought to keep.
This raw and atmospheric drama dives deep into the fragile balance between truth and reputation, guilt and conscience, and the heavy cost of accountability within a splintered family.
The Silent Noise unravels the raw emotional stakes of parenting through uncertainty, showing how silence can both protect and destroy, and how the pursuit of truth can shake the foundations of love and loyalty.
The Silent Noise premieres exclusively on Prime Video on March 20 in the Philippines and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.
This series is directed by Onat Diaz (The Alibi) and features a powerhouse cast led by Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo, also introducing KD Omalin.
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated new series, produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video, will premiere globally on Prime Video on May 27.
Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer and premiere date for its groundbreaking new series, Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage in his first leading television role, premiering worldwide on May 27, 2026. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the hotly anticipated series will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear broadcast channel on May 25, then globally on Prime Video on May 27 as a binge release, in more than 240 countries and territories. For a special and unique viewing experience, Spider-Noir will be available to stream two ways, in “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color” for audiences to choose their own adventure to watch.
Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.
Full cast includes Academy Award®-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig), Emmy Award®-winning actor Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl)), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), with SAG Award®-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of The Fight), and Emmy Award®-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter). Guest star cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.
Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award®-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed, and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award®-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures.
Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers.