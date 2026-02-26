Take a peek at Prime Video’s newest movie, series releases

Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer and premiere date for its groundbreaking new series, Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage in his first leading television role, premiering worldwide on May 27, 2026. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the hotly anticipated series will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear broadcast channel on May 25, then globally on Prime Video on May 27 as a binge release, in more than 240 countries and territories. For a special and unique viewing experience, Spider-Noir will be available to stream two ways, in “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color” for audiences to choose their own adventure to watch.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

Full cast includes Academy Award®-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig), Emmy Award®-winning actor Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl)), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), with SAG Award®-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of The Fight), and Emmy Award®-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter). Guest star cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award®-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed, and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award®-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures.

Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers. PR