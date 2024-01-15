Takumi Kitamura leads fight in Tokyo Revengers 2

LEADING another action-packed live adaptation is Takumi Kitamura, who’s playing as the driven Takemichi Hanagaki in Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween- Destiny, based on the best-selling manga series by Ken Wakui. After failing to save Hinata Tachibana from her fate, Takemichi travels back in time once more to unravel the mysteries of his violent past.
Fans are in for a star-studded ensemble as along with Takumi Kitamura, the cast includes Yuki Yamada (D-Boys, Godzilla Minus One) as one of Toman’s founding members, Draken. Ryo Yoshizawa (Kamen Rider Fourze) plays the Tomen gang leader with a tragic past, Mikey.
A former member of the Toman gang, Takemichi deduces that changing the fate of his friends from the past might just be what’s needed to save Hinata (Mio Imada) from being killed. While seemingly successful, reuniting with Hinata reveals that there’s still deadly loose ends to secure to keep the love of his life alive.
All roads lead to a violent event called “Bloody Halloween”, where the Toman and Valhalla gang settle scores in an all out war between the two factions. Nothing is what they seem and Takemichi is adamant that what transpired that night might be what kickstarted Toman’s reign of terror, which eventually leads to Hinata’s death.
Everything will fall into place as Tokyo Revengers: Bloody Halloween- Destiny opens in PH cinemas on January 17. The end of this two-part saga, Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween- Decisive Battle, will arrive soon in PH cinemas on February 7. PR