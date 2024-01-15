Takumi Kitamura leads fight in Tokyo Revengers 2

All roads lead to a violent event called “Bloody Halloween”, where the Toman and Valhalla gang settle scores in an all out war between the two factions. Nothing is what they seem and Takemichi is adamant that what transpired that night might be what kickstarted Toman’s reign of terror, which eventually leads to Hinata’s death.

Everything will fall into place as Tokyo Revengers: Bloody Halloween- Destiny opens in PH cinemas on January 17. The end of this two-part saga, Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween- Decisive Battle, will arrive soon in PH cinemas on February 7. PR