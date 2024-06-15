The Boys 4 now streaming on Prime

With Homelander influencing Victoria’s every move throughout her campaign, the sinister leader of The Seven has never been more dangerous. For Starr, creating the character along with series showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke has been a dream come true.

“He's the villain of the peace,” Starr said about his character. “He's a serial killer. He's a psychopath. He's a maniac. Eric Kripke never wanted a mustache-twirling villain, and I had no intention of delivering that. We've tried to create someone complicated, layered, spontaneous, and trying to do what's unexpected a lot. A lot of that comes down to always returning to this guy's fundamental humanity; even though he despises humanity and the humanity in himself, he's a slave to it. He's never going to get away from it. And I think that humanity, which we constantly tap into and look for in the character, is what people get attached to.”

While Homelander and Victoria may be on opposing sides on all things political, they share a common thread: they are raising superpowered children. This shared bond, however, does little to quell the tension between them, setting the stage for potential explosive confrontations and intriguing plot twists.

“At the end of the day, Neuman is trying to create a new dynamic and a new relationship with her daughter Zoe (Olivia Morandin) that she hasn't had with Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) because he's been such a withholding parental figure all her life,” Doumit said. “And she's felt such incredible shame about her powers, and she doesn't wanna create that same environment for Zoe. But the sad thing is that she is. She's doing the same thing that her father figure did to her, and it's quite sad to watch because history is just repeating itself. And Zoe feels like she will end up in the same place that Neuman is.”

Cameron Covetti’s Ryan has two father figures competing for his attention: Homelader and Billy Butcher. “It’s sort of a battle over who is going to become his person because, under the influence of Butcher and Homelander, they both have different takes on how they think Ryan should be raised,” Covetti said. “Homelander is trying to bring out Ryan’s bad side while Butcher is trying to help Ryan still hold on to his good side.”

The Seven Get New Blood

Two brand-new supes are joining the ranks of The Seven this season. First off is Sister Sage, played by Susan Heyward.

“Sage is the smartest person on earth, but she's frustrated cause she's an African American woman nobody listens to, and everybody discounts when she's smarter than literally every other human being on the planet,” showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke said. “Vought couldn't quite find a great slot for her on any team because she speaks the truth too often.”

Homelander recruited Sister Sage to join The Seven because he needed someone who wasn’t afraid of him and could be brutally honest about anything. “Sage's superpower is her brain,” Howard said. “It can calculate, pontificate, and strategize. It can just process incredible amounts of information all at one time. And she uses it to make her way in the world. She uses it to manipulate people to make herself feel protected, feel safe because she doesn't.”

With their combined strength and intellect, Sister Sage and Homerlander are a dangerous and fun duo to watch in Season 4. “If Sister Sage is playing chess, Homelander is the Queen that can go anywhere,” Starr said. “Ultimately, he's one of the best guys and the most important players on the chessboard.”

Another powerful addition to The Seven is Firecracker, portrayed by Valorie Curry. “Firecracker's true superpower is her emotional intelligence and ability to read people, but her actual superpower is that she snaps her finger, which looks like a Zippo lighter,” Curry said. “She's also an excellent fighter.”

Like Sister Sage, Firecracker shares a bond with Homelander but of a more maternal nature. “Her relationship with Homelander is very one-sided,” Curry said. “He does not see her at all for a few episodes, or if he does, it's in a very disdainful way. She's very worshipful of him. But simultaneously, she sees him, and he doesn't see himself. She deftly applies her power of knowing what people want and need with him.”

Concerning our favorite aquatic super, The Deep (Chace Crawford), he’s simply trying to keep his relationship with the octopus Ambrosius a secret from Homelander. “The Deep keeps Ambrosius in the closet, literally in a tank,” Crawford said. “So he can come home, let his hair down, and be real with her. He’s becoming more and more attentive to her. It's funny when you see these stripped-down moments where he’s himself with her in bed and reading poetry, and he’s comfortable…it was pretty high stakes emotionally, funny, and challenging. It was one of the most fun times I’ve ever had on set.”

For the fastest man alive, Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train is hoping for redemption in Season 4. “I feel like he makes sound decisions this season,” he said. “He recognizes right from wrong, and he's fighting to make the right choice more than in the previous seasons. This year, that trajectory will be very relatable for people, especially anyone who's made catastrophic decisions and had to lay it all on the line to redeem themselves. A-Train is tired of letting the pressure and the corruption in this world take over who he is.”

Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett will work closely with A-Train in Season 4, hoping to right some of the wrongs she’s caused the speedster over the years. “Ashley and A-Train were exposing how corporations were dealing with a lot of the Black Lives Matter and white-washing stuff,” Minifie said. “Ashley was sadly at the forefront of erasing all of his needs. But this year, Ashley's starting to realize that A-Train is one of the only people she can trust, one of the only people with a heart left, even though his heart is Blue Hawk's heart.”

The Boys and Butcher Break Up

With Billy Butcher’s leadership style causing friction amongst the ranks of the Boys, it’s time for the band to learn to come together to stop Homelander and his reign of terror. For that to happen, our favorite group of misfits must look inward before they can unite once again.

“We get deep with every character this season,” Jack Quaid said. We get into what makes them tick. And it's been fascinating for me as a reader of all the scripts, and the people who play them so well get to see them stretch, go in different directions, and do things I never expected. So I'm excited for audiences to see that.”

For Quaid, Season 4 is deeply personal for his character, as Hughie’s father (played by Simon Pegg) wrestles with a severe health condition. To complicate matters, Hugie’s absentee mother, Daphne (Rosemarie DeWitt), re-enters his life and tries to connect with her son.

“The days I got to work with Simon Pegg and the incomparable Rosemarie DeWitt were some of the best days I've ever had on a set acting,” Quaid said. “You never really get the opportunity to explore all of a character. And this is the longest I've ever spent with a character, so I got to do these scenes that were so core to who he is, especially with his mom leaving and her coming back and then dealing with the potential loss of his father was huge. And acting opposite those two was an absolute dream come true, and I'll be thankful to them for the rest of my life.”

Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko’s (Karen Fukuhara) relationship has been a fan-favorite over the years, and Season 4 promises to develop their dynamic pairing in new and fascinating ways.

“You can’t say Frenchie without saying Kimiko,” Capone said. “Karen and I have become best friends over the years. It’s interesting to see how they evolve. They have a job, work with the CIA, and are having fun together. Karen and I built this whole backstory, which is beautiful. There’s a lot of love on the surface, and it looks great until the first episode starts when everything gets bloody and dirty. More than anything, it's a story about opening yourself up and relying on yourself from someone else. And how much can you open up to someone and trust someone to give you a hand and walk through this crazy life that both of them went through.”

With Butcher on the outs with The Boys, it’s time for Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) to take on a more significant role this season, even if his leadership style differs from Billy Butcher’s. “Butcher’s leadership style breaks the rules,” Alonso said. “Butcher’s leadership style will do whatever it takes to accomplish the mission. It’s a kill them all, and let God sort them out philosophy. Mother’s Milk is more of a sniper than Butcher, who is an atom bomb.”

Renowned actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will join the ranks in Season 4, playing an old friend of Butcher’s. Morgan was excited, realizing he was about to embark on a journey with a bold and ambitious creative team. “As an actor, you can sense when you’re part of a good show firing on all cylinders. This show has been doing that from the start,” he said.

"He tells it like it is and says all the stuff that Billy doesn't want to hear but knows to be true," Morgan said.