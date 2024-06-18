The Boys Season 4 premieres on Prime Video on June 13

Fans attending the inaugural CCXP México were surprised with the mind-blowing official trailer for the fourth season of the Emmy-winning hit drama series The Boys, which arrived on Prime Video June 13, 2024.

Cast members Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit participated in a diabolical panel revealing the explosive official trailer to a packed room of fans.

The Boys premiered its fourth season on June 13, 2024, with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18. The eight-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.