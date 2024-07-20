The intricate world of POGO in “The Atom Araullo Specials”

This Sunday (July 21), Atom Araullo journeys into the vast, deep, and intricate world of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in “The Atom Araullo Specials: POGO Land” airing at 3 p.m. on GMA.

In recent months, authorities conducted consecutive raids on POGO hubs across the country. These were formerly online casinos, but after losing their licenses, these reportedly became nests of scam farms where various types of fraud take place.

Many of the scammers turned out to be alleged victims of human trafficking. They were promised decent jobs, but ended up as scammers. Some were subjected to torture and punishments if they failed to meet the quotas set by the scam hubs.

In March of this year, more than 800 alleged human trafficking victims were rescued by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) from a POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac, which is situated right behind the municipal hall.

Atom and his team were able to speak with a Filipino who formerly worked at the POGO hub in Bamban.

According to “Nestor,” he was assigned to operate in romance or love scams. He would make the victims fall in love with him, then eventually end up scamming them. “Nestor” shared that he used to witness the abuse and violence against his colleagues. Because of the situation they were in, he and another victim jumped from the second floor of a building just to escape.

While authorities were pursuing the possible masterminds at the POGO hub in Bamban, they raided another POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga where hundreds of alleged trafficked victims were rescued.

"Wilson'' was found handcuffed to a bedframe; his body covered with bruises and cigarette burns. He was also subjected to electric shocks. For the first time, "Wilson" agreed to be interviewed by the media. Through him, Atom’s team learned that POGO hubs have also become hotbeds for other crimes such as kidnap-for-ransom.

As Atom goes around the abandoned POGO hubs, traces of the extensive operations of the scam farms were revealed. Items used for the abuse or torture of victims were found, along with blood stains on beds and walls of the rooms.

Just last month, authorities received a tip that one of the masterminds of the POGO operation was hiding in a resort in Angeles City, Pampanga. In response, “The Atom Araullo Specials” team immediately met with PAOCC and the police at the target location.

In their investigation together with the authorities, what more will “The Atom Araullo Specials” uncover?

Catch "The Atom Araullo Specials: POGO Land" this Sunday (July 21), 3 p.m. on GMA.