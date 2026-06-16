The Love Hypothesis to stream globally on Prime Video in September

What begins as a desperate act of friendship spirals into a fake relationship with rules, boundaries, and a mutually beneficial agreement. When their arrangement begins to blur the lines between performance and reality, Olive is forced to test her most daunting hypothesis yet: that love might actually be worth the risk.

Based on the novel by Ali Hazelwood, The Love Hypothesis is directed by Claire Scanlon, writen by Sarah Rothschild, and produced by Elizabeth Cantillon. It stars Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman, Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White, and Arty Froushan. PR