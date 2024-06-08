The Umbrella Academy 4 premieres August 8

The last train is arriving!

Netflix’s successful series, The Umbrella Academy, is now back with its fourth and final season. Based on its recently-released teaser art and teaser trailer, it is scheduled to premiere on August 8 on Netflix.

About The Umbrella Academy

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire.

A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

The show was created for television by Steve Blackman. It stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross.

For more information about the series, check www.netflix.com/TheUmbrellaAcademy .

