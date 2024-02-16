The Voice Teens PH jury ready to find next GenZ champ

COACHES Bamboo, KZ Tandingan, and Martin Nievera are back to mentor a new batch of young artists who are ready to fight for their dream to become the next champion of “The Voice Teens” as the new season of the reality singing competition premieres this Saturday and Sunday (Feb 17 & 18) on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5.

Rockstar Royalty Bamboo, who has produced two “The Voice” champions from Kamp Kawayan, shared his thoughts on finding the next Gen Z titleholder of the season.

“I have never had pressure. I mean if I think about it, I had disappointments, but I know it is not in my control. Ang alam ko lang is as long as I put the work in and my artist puts the work in, and then we do our best on that given night, okay na ko,” he said.

Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ, who is back on her second year as a coach, bared what she looks for among young artists who are aspiring to become part of “The Voice Teens.”

“I am looking for artists who are truly hungry to be in ‘The Voice Teens’ kasi mararamdaman mo ‘yun, maririning mo ‘yun, kahit ‘di mo sila nakikita. Maririnig mo if they are really singing from somewhere deeper,” the coach of Team Supreme explained.

KZ also revealed a meaningful tattoo of a “The Voice” logo on her arm, saying that she got it as a reminder of a special moment in her life.

“It’s a full circle moment for me dahil nga first time kong mag-judge na kasama si Sir Martin and I started in a competition na judge si Sir Martin so parang it doesn’t happen to just anybody so I’m grateful,” KZ added.

Meanwhile, Concert King Martin Nievera said that he and his fellow coaches grew closer this year after their stint in “The Voice Kids” last year.

“This season, Coach Bamboo, Coach KZ, and I were hitting it off so well. You will see here on ‘The Voice Teens’ how we spin off each other. Sa blind auditions, how we try and feed off of each other’s humor or even in serious moments, how we helped each other, how we stand back to let the other shine,” Martin said.