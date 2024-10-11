The Wild Robot captivates critics, moviegoers

Vulture praises actress Lupita Nyong’o’s voice work on the film as the main character Roz. “Nyong’o is a star who already has an Oscar (and should probably have a second), but she does some of her best, most challenging work here. She’s as essential to the power of The Wild Robot as its captivating, gorgeous visuals. She helps turn this heartwarming family film into an unforgettable one,” they write.

Nerdist gives The Wild Robot a five out of five stars, connecting with the film on a personal level. “While I know this is not a reflection of its quality, on a personal level as a dad The Wild Robot leveled me. I was tearing up throughout the film. And when it ended I wanted to go straight home to hug my son. I’ve never seen any film better capture what its like to be a parent. This movie understands on an intimate level the challenges and rewards of having a kid,” they write.

Total Film emphasizes that The Wild Robot is a “gorgeous film,” writing, “The most striking thing about The Wild Robot is how it continues mainstream animation’s ongoing visually inventive streak (the Spider-Verse movies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish). This CG-animated film has a sumptuous, painterly quality that magics brushstrokes out of pixels. It’s delightful to gawp at, and makes the ideal canvas for the tech-meets-nature story.”

Go on a wild journey as The Wild Robot opens in Philippines theaters on October 9.