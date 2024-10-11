The Wild Robot captivates critics, moviegoers

EARLY reviews from both critics and audiences are out for DreamWorks Animation’s adaptation of Peter Brown’s beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The film opened to overwhelmingly positive response, landing at first place in the U.S. weekend box office with an estimated USD 35 million.
DiscussingFilm hailed the film as an “instant classic,” writing, “Dreamworks Animation is continuing its current hot streak with this instant classic, as The Wild Robot is undoubtedly one of the best animated films of the year.”
Vulture praises actress Lupita Nyong’o’s voice work on the film as the main character Roz. “Nyong’o is a star who already has an Oscar (and should probably have a second), but she does some of her best, most challenging work here. She’s as essential to the power of The Wild Robot as its captivating, gorgeous visuals. She helps turn this heartwarming family film into an unforgettable one,” they write.
Nerdist gives The Wild Robot a five out of five stars, connecting with the film on a personal level. “While I know this is not a reflection of its quality, on a personal level as a dad The Wild Robot leveled me. I was tearing up throughout the film. And when it ended I wanted to go straight home to hug my son. I’ve never seen any film better capture what its like to be a parent. This movie understands on an intimate level the challenges and rewards of having a kid,” they write.
Total Film emphasizes that The Wild Robot is a “gorgeous film,” writing, “The most striking thing about The Wild Robot is how it continues mainstream animation’s ongoing visually inventive streak (the Spider-Verse movies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish). This CG-animated film has a sumptuous, painterly quality that magics brushstrokes out of pixels. It’s delightful to gawp at, and makes the ideal canvas for the tech-meets-nature story.”
Go on a wild journey as The Wild Robot opens in Philippines theaters on October 9.
About “The Wild Robot”
From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown’s beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot.
The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.
The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong’o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer’s The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz’s life on the island.
The film also features the voice talents of Emmy winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise) and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).
