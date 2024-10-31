Don’t miss the horror event of the season.
As a special Halloween treat, Ayala Malls Cinemas is bringing back old Hollywood favorites to the big screen as part of their annual “Thrill Fest.” From October 30 to November 5, moviegoers can enchant themselves with a spine-chilling week of horror movie thrills during which “The Lost Boys” and “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride” will be back in cinemas for a limited run only.
Another Halloween hit for horror enthusiasts, “Trick ’r Treat” – which was not shown theatrically in the Philippines when it was released in 2009 – will be available in cinemas as well. Fans of the genre (and of movies in general!) can finally watch the cult favorite anthology horror film, from Bryan Singer and Michael Dougherty, on the big screen exclusively in Ayala Malls Cinemas during Thrill Fest.
Find out more about this year’s terrifyingly good lineup of cinematic Halloween treats:
THE LOST BOYS (R13)
Directed by Joel Schumacher
Starring Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Jami Gertz, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman
A single mother and her two sons, Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim), move to the small seaside town of Santa Carla to start over. Michael develops a crush on Star (Jami Gertz) and he unknowingly gets involved with a group of vampires who trick him into becoming one of them. To stop himself from fully transforming, Michael, together with his brother and two vampire hunter neighbors, goes on a mission to end the vampire gang in their town once and for all. Originally released in 1987.
TIM BURTON’S CORPSE BRIDE (PG)
Directed by Mike Johnson and Tim Burton
Voice cast Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman, Paul Whitehouse
Based on a 19th-century Russian folktale, “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride” is a stop-motion animation that tells the story of Victor van Dort (Johnny Depp), who mistakenly marries a corpse and then goes on a hair-raising adventure in the Land of the Dead. Meanwhile, his real fiancée, Victoria Everglot (Emily Watson), goes through frightening changes herself in the Land of the Living as her family plans to wed her, against her will, to another man once they learn that Victor is gone. Originally released in 2005.
TRICK ’R TREAT (R16)
Directed by Michael Dougherty. Produced by Bryan Singer
Starring Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Leslie Bibb, Dylan Baker, Rochelle Aytes, Jean-Luc Bilodeau
From Bryan Singer and Michael Dougherty – the director and screenwriter duo behind “X2” and “Superman Returns” – comes a comic horror anthology perfect for Halloween. “Trick ’r Treat” tells of four terrifying tales that will make audiences laugh and scared out of their wits at the same time.
Treats, no tricks!
As an added treat for the season, moviegoers can enjoy each film – “The Lost Boys,” “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride,” “Trick ’r Treat” – for the very affordable ticket price of P150 only per movie.
And for everyone’s convenience, “Thrill Fest” will be featured across all 23 sites of Ayala Malls Cinemas: Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 3, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Market! Market!, TriNoma, MarQuee, Abreeza, Harbor Point, Centrio, Fairview Terraces, Bonifacio High Street, Solenad, Ayala Malls Legazpi, U.P. Town Center, The 30th, Vertis North, Clover Leaf, Feliz, Circuit, Capitol Central Bacolod, Manila Bay and Central Bloc.
That’s not all! Cinema patrons who will present their Thrill Fest tickets at the Movie Snackbar will get 10 percent off if they order popcorn. Guests can treat themselves to the Movie Snackbar’s popular flavored popcorn – Blazing Cheddar, Texan Barbecue, Real Butter, Sour Cream & Chives and Spooky Black Cheddar – a new variant made especially for Halloween!
There are other fun activities besides watching horror favorites on the big screen. Those who come in costume can pick random prizes, and kids who bring pumpkin baskets will be given candies.
With a superior movie lineup and engaging activities, Ayala Malls Cinemas’ Thrill Fest is the premiere horror event of the season. Movie patrons should brace themselves for a scary good time at the movies, thanks to the Cinemas’ state-of-the-art facilities, including plush seating, generous legroom, cutting-edge laser projections, better images and superior audio technologies like Dolby Sound and Dolby Atmos.
On top of the premium cinematic experience, movie lovers (old and new!) get to enjoy cult favorites on the big screen whenever Ayala Malls Cinemas’ re-releases them theatrically on special seasons, such as their annual Thrill Fest every Halloween, available this year in all 23 sites of Ayala Malls Cinemas from October 30 to November 5 only. So hurry and book your Thrill Fest tickets – at only P150 per movie – now! For more information on screening schedules and to book tickets, movie enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the Ayala Malls Cinemas and pages. Tickets can also be booked in advance by visiting or any of the participating cinemas.
Have a spooktacular Halloween at Ayala Malls Cinemas! PR