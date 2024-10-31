Treats, no tricks!

As an added treat for the season, moviegoers can enjoy each film – “The Lost Boys,” “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride,” “Trick ’r Treat” – for the very affordable ticket price of P150 only per movie.

And for everyone’s convenience, “Thrill Fest” will be featured across all 23 sites of Ayala Malls Cinemas: Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 3, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Market! Market!, TriNoma, MarQuee, Abreeza, Harbor Point, Centrio, Fairview Terraces, Bonifacio High Street, Solenad, Ayala Malls Legazpi, U.P. Town Center, The 30th, Vertis North, Clover Leaf, Feliz, Circuit, Capitol Central Bacolod, Manila Bay and Central Bloc.

That’s not all! Cinema patrons who will present their Thrill Fest tickets at the Movie Snackbar will get 10 percent off if they order popcorn. Guests can treat themselves to the Movie Snackbar’s popular flavored popcorn – Blazing Cheddar, Texan Barbecue, Real Butter, Sour Cream & Chives and Spooky Black Cheddar – a new variant made especially for Halloween!

There are other fun activities besides watching horror favorites on the big screen. Those who come in costume can pick random prizes, and kids who bring pumpkin baskets will be given candies.

With a superior movie lineup and engaging activities, Ayala Malls Cinemas’ Thrill Fest is the premiere horror event of the season. Movie patrons should brace themselves for a scary good time at the movies, thanks to the Cinemas’ state-of-the-art facilities, including plush seating, generous legroom, cutting-edge laser projections, better images and superior audio technologies like Dolby Sound and Dolby Atmos.