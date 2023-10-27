Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’ back to celebrate 35th anniversary

TIM Burton’s remastered “Beetlejuice” is back exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas on October 25, the iconic film that pushed the boundaries of film genres at the time it was released in March 1998.

Celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary, the remastered version of “Beetlejuice” will span an audience who grew up in the 80s and 90s eager to see the film again in theaters, to an all-new moviegoing audience who are about to experience a beloved classic prepped to match today’s visual and sound technology (Dolby) that can be best experienced at Ayala Malls Cinemas.

The fantasy dark comedy stars Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as the Maitlands, a young couple who try to haunt the pretentious humans who have moved into their New England farmhouse by eliciting the help of a demonic wraith (Michael Keaton) they cannot control. This comic fantasy, which mixes the quick and the dead with a laugh and a fright, launched the careers of major household names such as Keaton, Baldwin, Davis, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder.

The special cinematic treat is part of this year’s AMC Thrill Fest, a month-long Halloween special by Ayala Malls Cinemas.

“Beetlejuice,” which grossed nearly $75 million worldwide against a budget of $15 million, was an early success for Burton and the movie’s make-up team (Academy Award) who would go on to work on other beloved films and franchises such as “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Big Fish,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and many more.

Thirty-five years after the film’s release, “Beetlejuice” remains popular, with merchandise and decorations in stores every Halloween. There is also a Broadway musical based on the film, and the film’s re-release is ahead of its long-awaited sequel set to open in 2024 starring the original cast, with Tim Burton returning to direct. The sequel also welcomes new additions to the cast such as Jenna Ortega (from Netflix’s “Wednesday”), Willem Dafoe and Monica Belluci.

With Ayala Malls Cinemas’ exclusive release of “Beetlejuice”, today’s moviegoers can relive and experience the thrill of watching it inside a cinema, just like when it became a dominant part of pop culture back when it was shown in theaters for the first time.

Besides the remastered “Beetlejuice,” horror enthusiasts can also watch “The Exorcist: 50th Anniversary Director’s Cut” as part of the Thrill Fest. Every year during the Halloween season, Ayala Malls Cinemas exclusively brings back iconic and classic films that redefined the genre and gave audiences an unforgettable and unique experience in theaters and are guaranteed to continue to thrill moviegoers today. After all, these classics are best seen in theaters with a crowd of fellow horror movie fans.

This year’s Thrill Fest lineup must-see horror-thrillers also included the successful screen return of “The Exorcist”, followed by “The Exorcist: Believer” and “The Forbidden Play”. Currently playing as part of the Thrill Fest is the Korean film “Target”, and “Five Nights at Freddy’s” will soon haunt audience on November 1.