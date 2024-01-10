'Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Destiny' arrives in cinemas on Jan 17

The much-awaited sequel sees the cast reprise their roles as the battle continues. Takumi Kitamura plays the protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki. Formerly adrift and purposeless, he travels to the past to what he claims is his peak era, to a violent event known as Bloody Halloween, to prevent the sequence of events that lead to the future murder of his beloved Hinata Tachibana, played by Imada Mio.

Tokyo Revengers: Bloody Halloween- Destiny will closely be followed by its sequel, Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle. Catch the end of the thrilling two-part adventure as the sequel opens soon in PH cinemas on February 7. PR