TV shows coming to Prime Video in May 2026

Good Omens Season 3

May 13, 2026

Good Omens 3 picks up where the ineffable story left off in Season Two as the beloved and unlikely duo – angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley return to face their most epic and personal adventure yet. Their millennia-long friendship has been fractured ever since Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind. Now, as the newly appointed Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, and is made worse when his plans cause some consternation among the other angels. Meanwhile, heartbroken Crowley finds himself at rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho.

As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their

relationship, heal old wounds and rediscover their bond. From navigating London’s gangsters to

thwarting Hellish threats, they face personal betrayals and the complexities of their own emotions in this timeless expedition. Together, they must decide whether their friendship – and the world itself – is worth saving.