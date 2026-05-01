TV shows coming to Prime Video in May 2026

Citadel Season 2
May 6, 2026
Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) – elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity.
With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.
Love is Never Gone
May 8, 2026
Teo (Joshua Garcia) is a devoted son who dreams of a better life for his family. He falls victim to Yana (Ivana Alawi), a cunning thief known as “Chameleon,” but soon learns she steals out of desperation to care for her sick mother. What begins in anger turns into love, forged through shared loss and sacrifice.
However, Yana’s ties to a crime syndicate led to betrayal and Teo’s wrongful imprisonment, leaving him convinced she destroyed him. Years later, pardoned and back in the Philippines, Teo tries to rebuild his life, only to discover that Ace Verona’s (Jameson Blake) wife, Gem, is the very image of Yana. As he infiltrates her world seeking justice, he uncovers dangerous secrets about the powerful Verona family and the shocking truth about Gem’s sacrifice to free him. Caught between love, betrayal, and the corruption of a ruthless clan, Teo is forced into a final reckoning where passion, vengeance, and survival collide—proving that love endures even after betrayal.
Good Omens Season 3
May 13, 2026
Good Omens 3 picks up where the ineffable story left off in Season Two as the beloved and unlikely duo – angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley return to face their most epic and personal adventure yet. Their millennia-long friendship has been fractured ever since Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind. Now, as the newly appointed Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, and is made worse when his plans cause some consternation among the other angels. Meanwhile, heartbroken Crowley finds himself at rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho.
As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their
relationship, heal old wounds and rediscover their bond. From navigating London’s gangsters to
thwarting Hellish threats, they face personal betrayals and the complexities of their own emotions in this timeless expedition. Together, they must decide whether their friendship – and the world itself – is worth saving.
Off Campus
May 13, 2026
A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season 1 follows the sexy and fun “opposites attract” romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.
It’s Not Like That Season 1
May 15, 2026
It’s Not Like That follows Malcolm (Scott Foley), a pastor who is a recently widowed dad of three. Lori (Erinn Hayes) is newly divorced with two teens. Their families once did everything together, but now Malcolm and Lori must navigate their newly minted singledom with parenthood. Is this the beginning of a love story? It’s not like that. Or is it?
Spider-Noir
May 27, 2026
Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero. PR