Universal Pictures drops The Fall Guy trailer

BRACE yourselves for full-on action in theaters as Barbie’s Ryan Gosling and Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt join forces in the upcoming action-comedy The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch who previously helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.
The jaw-dropping explosive action-comedy movie is a love letter to Hollywood’s stuntmen and its crew who create magic behind the cameras for an exhilarating experience best seen in cinemas.
The Fall Guy stars Gosling as Colt, a stuntman who’s serviced A-list star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) for years. Working anew alongside his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno (Blunt) in her directorial sci-fi movie debut where Colt’s stunt expertise is needed. But when the movie’s main star, Tom disappears, Colt’s reel skills get real when he’s tasked to find the missing actor in order to save Jody’s film.
As Colt tracks Tom’s whereabouts, he takes an all-too-familiar route for real this time, from dodging bullets to speeding cars in order to help Jody bring her vision to the big screen.
The movie is a big screen adaptation of the 80s classic action show of the same title that harks back to big Hollywood feels on how movies are made while bringing Gosling and Blunt’s palpable chemistry on screen as ex-lovers, and old sparks start to light in the midst of the set’s explosions.
Director Leitch knows the genre all too well being a stunt performer in previous movies such as Fight Club, Daredevil, Bourne Ultimatum and Matrix movies, making him the ideal helmer of The Fall Guy.
Gosling, from his appearance at CinemaCon earlier this year when they showed the film’s first footage mentioned that “In most films, the actors get all the credit, but the stunt performers do all the work, and that ends today”.
From Universal Pictures, “The Fall Guy” will open on February 28, 2024 in Philippine cinemas. PR