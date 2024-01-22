Universal Pictures drops The Fall Guy trailer

BRACE yourselves for full-on action in theaters as Barbie’s Ryan Gosling and Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt join forces in the upcoming action-comedy The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch who previously helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

The jaw-dropping explosive action-comedy movie is a love letter to Hollywood’s stuntmen and its crew who create magic behind the cameras for an exhilarating experience best seen in cinemas.