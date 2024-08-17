Universal to release Britney Spears biopic

NEW YORK — Universal Pictures has landed the rights to Britney Spears' memoir “The Woman in Me" and will develop a biopic of the pop star to be directed by Jon M. Chu, the studio announced Thursday.

After a competitive auction, Universal won the movie rights to the memoir, which has sold more than 2.5 million copies since it was released last October. Marc Platt, the veteran producer of “Wicked” and “La La Land,” is set to produce, with Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians," “In the Heights”) to direct.