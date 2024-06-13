VP Global Management Philippines, TCP Artistes Singapore enter partnership to elevate cross-border talent collaboration

Manila - A stronger collaboration is underway for Filipino and Singaporean artists as VP Global Management Philippines and TCP Artists Singapore partnered to explore vast opportunities of the entertainment industry especially in Southeast Asia.

The two artists' management said the collaboration intends to unite talents and opportunities from the vibrant nations of the Philippines and Singapore, enhancing the global entertainment landscape.

The visionary leaders behind this partnership are Mr. Charlie Dy, CEO of VP Global, and Mr. Sean Kevin, CEO of TCP Artists.

“Our promise remains steadfast—to guide our talents towards the global stage and beyond. We are poised to explore new horizons, forge new partnerships, and elevate our talents to unprecedented heights globally,” he said during the partnership launch event on Saturday, June 8 in Quezon City.

Dy added that with their new partner they are confident to pursue excellence, unity, and triumph in giving artists the projects that are of global caliber.

“The possibilities are limitless. From the stage to the runway, from screens to social media, our talents are ready to dominate!,” he said.

Kevin, for his part, shared that he is certain that both the Philippines and Singapore markets can look forward with all the artists from both management.