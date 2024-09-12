“We’re Transformers! We are Transformers!” shouts out an excited B-127, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key in Transformers One, the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie.

Voicing Bumblebee is an honor for Key, especially because in previous Transformers movies, the fan favorite robot didn’t have a voice. “I really enjoyed being able to give Bumblebee a voice. Over the last few movies he speaks through the radio inside the Volkswagen, which I thought was so cool,” says Key. “But now we get to imbue him with personality through his voice and I was really honored that I got the opportunity to do that.”

For Brian Tyree Henry, who voices D-16/Megatron, one of the things to look forward to in the film is there being no humans. “What I really like about this one is that it is truly the beginning. And we got all the humans out of the way,” he says. “We start on Cybertron, which is where they originate, which is their home. Get the humans out of there, humans complicate stuff. We want to see where they started. We want to see what Cybertron looked like. This is the way to do it.”