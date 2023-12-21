Welcome 2024 with whimsy, fantasy ‘The Boy and the Heron’

“The Boy and the Heron,” Academy Award winner Hayao Miyazaki’s latest masterpiece, will open in Philippine cinemas January 8. The film, a deeply personal project for the acclaimed filmmaker, is the first Miyazaki film to be shown on the big screen in the Philippines.

Fans of Miyazaki have been eagerly awaiting “The Boy and the Heron,” the beloved animator’s first feature film in 10 years, and it looks like they won’t be disappointed. The film earned critical acclaim during its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Guillermo del Toro, himself an award-winning auteur, introduced the film at its gala presentation and praised Miyazaki and his latest work in an interview for the festival.

“Hayao Miyazaki, I think, is a guy that has exquisite technical finesse, but is also a man that has decided to confide in us his most intimate biography through his work,” said del Toro. “Rhythmically, he is very contemplative,” continued del Toro, sharing his thoughts on “The Boy and the Heron.”

“There was something exquisite, an old master dispenses with tools and dispenses with flourishes. They stop trying to impress, and they do sort of a simple but beautiful gesture with the brush. And that’s what it felt to me, it was an incredibly beautiful gesture with the brush.”