What new movies to stream this week

— Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice rattled unsuspecting gamers in 2017 with a story in which the scariest monsters may or may not have sprung from the protagonist’s own psychosis. Things haven’t gotten much easier for her as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II begins — it’s not like mental health care was a high priority among the Vikings in 10th century Iceland. Still, Senua is determined to rescue “those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny,” though the question remains: Can she do it without losing her mind? British developer Ninja Theory is promising a “brutal” follow-up to one of the most haunting and nerve-racking games in history, so consider yourself warned. The trials resume Tuesday on Xbox X/S and PC.