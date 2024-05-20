What new movies to stream this week

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM
— The spice will flow on Max starting Tuesday when Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” finally hits the streaming service. The film continues the saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he learns the ways of the desert-dwelling Fremen following the death of his father in “Part One.” It’s also a decidedly more action-packed spectacle than the first film, introducing a slew of new characters including the demonic Feyd Rautha played with scene-stealing menace by Austin Butler.
— A different kind of eye-popping spectacle will also be available on Prime Video on Thursday in the documentary about the daring U.S. Navy pilots who have thrilled air show audiences since 1946. Produced by J.J. Abrams and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell, filmmaker Paul Crowder got unprecedented access to the pilots both on the ground and in the air to give audiences a front row seat to the show. They filmed the stunts using a helicopter with a mounted IMAX-certified camera – it was the first ever civilian aircraft that was allowed to fly in their performance airspace – and, unlike in “Top Gun: Maverick,” there was no staging or second takes.
— The ever-prolific Jennifer Lopez has another movie on the way already in the debuting on Netflix on Friday, May 24. She plays the titular character, a data analyst who must learn to trust AI in order to save humanity, in a cast that includes Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Mark Strong. Lopez has said that at its core, it’s a love story. “Atlas” was directed by “San Andreas” helmer Brad Peyton.
NEW MUSIC TO STREAM
— is back with his first full-length album in six years: “Blue Electric Light.” (The album follows 2018’s “Raise Vibration.”) It is a testament to his status as one of the last remaining true rock stars, evident from the moment he released the album’s lead single, “TK421.” (The title may very well be a “Star Wars” reference, so it’s best not to harken on it too much — and instead watch the very “not safe for work” music video that partners the funky track’s release instead. Seriously, wait until you’re home.) Last year, Kravitz described the album as “the album I didn’t make in my teens” to the Associated Press.
NEW SHOWS TO STREAM
— A six-part series from streams on Viaplay beginning Tuesday. It’s based on a true crime novel by Katarzyna Bonda, about a rookie cop investigating the disappearance of her father who has been missing for one year. Her digging uncovers family secrets.
— Has chef Gordon Ramsay met his match in season two of He faces-off against fellow Brit, restaurateur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump to find fresh talent in the food and beverage industry. They each lead teams of contestants who compete in various challenges and the winner gets $250,000 toward their brand. It’s like “Shark Tank” meets “The Voice” meets “The Apprentice.” Season two debuts Wednesday on Fox. The series also streams on Hulu, Tubi and Fox.com.
— For a more family friendly animated option, is back for a season two on Saturday, May 25 on Adult Swim. Jack Quaid voices Clark Kent/Superman as a young man who is roommates with his best friend, Jimmy Olson, played by Ishmel Sahid. Alice Lee voices Lois Lane. The lighthearted take on the DC Comics hero also streams on Max.
NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY
— Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice rattled unsuspecting gamers in 2017 with a story in which the scariest monsters may or may not have sprung from the protagonist’s own psychosis. Things haven’t gotten much easier for her as begins — it’s not like mental health care was a high priority among the Vikings in 10th century Iceland. Still, Senua is determined to rescue “those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny,” though the question remains: Can she do it without losing her mind? British developer Ninja Theory is promising a “brutal” follow-up to one of the most haunting and nerve-racking games in history, so consider yourself warned. The trials resume Tuesday on Xbox X/S and PC.
— also follows a young woman trying to make her way in the world, but it’s a much less stressful journey. Paige lives in a comfy home with loving parents, but it’s time to go to college. The road isn’t always straightforward, but Paige has a special talent: She can treat her environment like paper, folding it in order to reconnect broken pathways. The result, from British studio Newfangled Games, is a series of colorful, 2D mazes with charming graphics that look like they were handcrafted. Turn the Paige on Tuesday on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and PC.