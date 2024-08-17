What to stream?

A country album from Post Malone and Awkwafina playing a struggling actor whose winning lottery ticket has her on the run for her life in “Jackpot!” are some of the new television, films, music and games near you.
New movies to stream
— It’s always worth paying attention when Paul Feig (“Spy,” “The Heat,” “Bridesmaids”) makes a comedy. In on Thursday, Awkwafina plays a struggling actor whose winning lottery ticket has her on the run for her life. In this near-future California, residents compete to kill the winner before sundown in order to claim the winnings for themselves. One person who is on her side, and willing to help, is John Cena. Feig told Entertainment Weekly that it’s the “Jackie Chan movie I always wished I could make.”
— The tear-jerker documentary streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, follows four young girls as they prepare to reunite with their incarcerated fathers for a dance in a Washington, D.C., jail. Co-directed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, the film took over eight years to make as the directors earned the trust of the mothers, the daughters and the incarcerated men. “We really want to show the impact on families and daughters from this system and incarcerated fathers and bring more awareness around the importance around touch visits and family connection,” where it won several awards.
— Also coming to Netflix on Thursday is the an action comedy about a construction worker who gets entangled in the world of espionage by an old girlfriend from high school. The synopsis teases: “Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way.”
— Finally, the Sydney Sweeney nun thriller “Immaculate” makes its Hulu debut on Friday, Aug. 16. Sweeney produced and also stars as a young American nun, Cecilia, who’s decided to join an Italian convent where she’s to help tend to older, dying nuns. The prettiness of the new surroundings is just a front, of course, and she starts to discover some sinister happenings within the ancient walls. In my review, I wrote that it’s (she gets to go from somewhat meek to primal scream) and is full of interesting visuals, beautiful costumes and accomplished makeup work showing all manner of bloody, mangled faces and limbs. But it’s also a movie that does not seem as sure of itself or the point it’s trying to make.”
New music to stream
— Was journey into country music inevitable? On Friday, Aug. 16, Malone will release “F-1 Trillion,” a country album. While more and , Malone’s approach is different: He’s participating in the Nashville music industry, working with acts like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton, instead of operating inside the genre and outside of its politics. It’s working: His forthcoming album is one of the year’s most anticipated in and out of the country music machine, and with good reason. “I Had Some Help” is already one of the and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
— It is the lyric heard ’round the world, or at least, the internet: “Is anyone going to match my freak?” is back; her sexy single “Nasty” acquiring a new level of virality for the performer. It can be found on her forthcoming album, “Quantum Baby,” which promises to deliver similarly addictive hooks — so ready the dances, TikTok. AP