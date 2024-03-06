What to stream this week

ADAM Sandler playing an astronaut on a solo mission to the edge of the solar system in the sci-fi drama “Spaceman,” and Disney+'s animated coming-of-age story “Iwájú” set in the future in Lagos, Nigeria, are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists : the video game Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a Paramount+ documentary revealing how law enforcement has quietly used rap lyrics against defendants for decades and Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” starring Joaquin Phoenix storms Apple TV+.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” is finally making its debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 1. The historical epic starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French leader and Vanessa Kirby as his wife Joséphine divided critics upon its release, for its unexpected tone and humor.

— Adam Sandler is Jakob Procházka, an astronaut on a solo mission to the edge of the solar system in the sci-fi drama “Spaceman,” debuting on Netflix on Friday, March 1. Isabella Rossellini is his commanding officer, while Carey Mulligan plays the wife he left behind on earth. And Paul Dano voices an extraterrestrial spider named Hanuš. From director Johan Renck (who helmed all five episodes of HBO’s chilling “Chernobyl” series), the film is based on a 2017 novel “Spaceman of Bohemia.”

— For families looking for something new, Peacock Kids has a DreamWorks sequel in “Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate,” streaming Friday, March 1 with Keith Ferguson replacing Will Ferrell as the voice of the reformed villain.