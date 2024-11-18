What to stream this week

New music to stream on Nov. 18-24

— Kim Deal, the center of bands like the Breeders and the Pixies, will release her debut solo album on Friday, Nov. 22, “Nobody Loves You More,” via the influential indie label 4AD Records. The project has been in the works for many years — beginning with tracks like “Are You Mine?” and “Wish I Was,” dating back to 2011.

— For those hoping for something a bit more classic, look no further: PBS’ “Great Performances” anthology series, which features musicals, operas, plays, ballets and concerts, will spotlight the great Patsy Cline on Friday, Nov. 22, broadcast on PBS and available to stream on the PBS app. “Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight” celebrates the country music giant on stage at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium with performances by Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton, Kristin Chenoweth, Rita Wilson and more, with interviews from her husband, Charlie Dick, and famous friends like Loretta Lynn.