What to stream this week

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo teaming up for the soundtrack to the upcoming movie “Wicked” and a TV series based on the 1999 film “Cruel Intentions” are some of the new television, films, and music near you.
New movies to stream on Nov. 18-24
— Denzel Washington’s quest to bring the works of August Wilson to the screen has already produced several exceptional films, and performances, in “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In “The Piano Lesson” (on Netflix Friday, Nov. 22), he who makes his directorial debut in a production starring John David Washington, , Samuel L. Jackson, Erykah Badu, Ray Fisher and Corey Hawkins. The film, set in 1930s Pittsburgh, is about a family wrestling with the legacy of a family heirloom, and of slavery.
— Following its first foray into feature film animation, 2022’s “Luck,” Skydance returns with another original animated tale in “Spellbound” (on Netflix Friday, Nov. 22). The film, set in the magical world of Lumbria, is about a young girl (voiced by Rachel Zegler) who must save the rulers of Lumbria, her parents (Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem), after they’re turned into monsters. “Spellbound,” produced by former Pixar boss John Lasseter, features original songs from Disney legend Alan Menken.
New music to stream on Nov. 18-24
— Kim Deal, the center of bands like and the Pixies, will release her debut solo album on Friday, Nov. 22, “Nobody Loves You More,” via the influential indie label 4AD Records. The project has been in the works for many years — beginning with tracks like “Are You Mine?” and “Wish I Was,” dating back to 2011.
— For those hoping for something a bit more classic, look no further: PBS’ “Great Performances” anthology series, which features musicals, operas, plays, ballets and concerts, will spotlight the great on Friday, Nov. 22, broadcast on PBS and available to stream on the PBS app. “Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight” celebrates the country music giant on stage at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium with performances by Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton, Kristin Chenoweth, Rita Wilson and more, with interviews from her husband, Charlie Dick, and famous friends like
— We've already gotten an Ariana Grande album this year with but there's more on the way. On Friday, Nov. 22, her voice is all over the soundtrack for the movie “Wicked” as Glinda, opposite Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony Award-winner as Elphaba. The album is part of a two-fer, with the first 11 songs from the first chapter of the two-part film adaptation. That means two of the musical's best tunes will be available — “Popular” and “Defying Gravity.” Also listen for Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum.
New shows to stream on Nov. 18-24
— In actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang plays a Chinese American background actor in a police procedural who dreams of becoming a leading man. It’s adapted from a novel by Charles Yu, who also served as showrunner of the series. Taika Waititi is an executive producer. premieres Tuesday on Hulu.
— It’s the beginning of sophomore year for the ladies of The show, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, follows roommates at a fictional college in Vermont. Season three, premiering Thursday, brings back original leads Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott but will wrap up storyline. She quit the show to focus on her music career. Mia Rodgers and Gracie Lawrence have been added to the mix as series regulars.
— Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina have more problems when season two of begins streaming Thursday on Peacock. saw their characters, Ava and Nathan, launch a true crime podcast with an actual serial killer (played by Tom Bateman). In the new episodes, the couple are new parents attempting to return to a normal life, until a string of murders draws them back into amateur sleuthing.
— The 1999 film “Cruel Intentions” starring Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar remains a cult classic but Prime Video has updated the story Sarah Catherine Hook and Zac Burgess play wealthy stepsiblings who hatch a plan to seduce and deceive one of their college classmates, who also happens to be the daughter of the vice president of the United States. The show also has plenty of Easter eggs in the that call back to the movie. AP