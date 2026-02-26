What’s New on Netflix Philippines in 2026

After 10 years of being part of Filipino entertainment culture, Netflix Philippines enters 2026 with a slate that marks a striking new chapter — bigger in ambition, deeper in creative partnerships, and unmistakably Filipino at its core.

What began as a home for global entertainment has evolved into a creative space where local storytellers find new possibilities, and where Filipino audiences see themselves and their stories captured with scale, craft, and heart. We see this in the way Filipinos show up for homegrown stories. Last year alone, over 90% of our members in the Philippines watched local content.

How Netflix became Part of the Local Story

Over the years, Netflix has evolved from introducing global stories to local audiences to actively supporting Filipino creators in sharing their stories with the world. As our collaborations grew and local creators pushed bolder visions, our audiences made their preferences clear: they want stories that move them, surprise them, and reflect the Filipino experience with authenticity and ambition.

Hit titles like Doll House, Lolo and the Kid, Outside, and Kontrabida Academy showed how deeply local stories struck a chord with Filipino viewers everywhere and earned global attention. To date, 32 Filipino titles have charted on our Global Top 10 lists.

Within the industry, Netflix’s role evolved, too. We became a steadfast partner — here to invest and here to help local talent tell the stories they’ve long wanted to tell.

Our local approach doesn't just apply to how we tell stories, but also how we bring the best of local film and television to Filipino audiences. Since 2022, Netflix has premiered episodes of long-running Filipino dramas before they air on free-to-air TV — first with ABS-CBN, then with GMA. It’s a collaboration that gives fans more ways to watch the shows they love, and underscores Netflix’s commitment to strengthening the country’s existing entertainment ecosystem.

“We are excited to continue growing alongside the industry, strengthening partnerships, and supporting more ambitious ideas from script to screen. We continue to bring Filipino stories to the global stage, working with a wide range of creators to showcase the breadth, ambition, and diversity of Filipino storytelling. We are confident viewers will enjoy the varied stories coming to their screens this year, and the many more we look forward to bringing their way,” said Vitto Lazatin, Netflix’s Content Lead for the Philippines and Director of Content Licensing for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Bigger Worlds, Bolder Choices

Bigger and bolder. This is the direction Filipino viewers are pulling the industry toward, and that is exactly where Netflix Philippines’ 2026 slate is headed. For the first time, the lineup introduces five originals — three series and two films — a major jump that pushes genre, scale, and imagination while staying rooted in Filipino heart.

One of our most-awaited releases, BuyBust: The Undesirables reimagines the events after the 2018 film as a full-scale dystopian action series starring Anne Curtis and directed by Erik Matti. With massive sets, large ensemble casts, and its most ambitious production scale to date, the series pushes Filipino action into a new realm.

Tapping into folklore, Balaraw delivers an atmospheric horror-mystery series from director Rae Red, weaving an ensemble story with shades of Lost but grounded entirely in Filipino sensibilities. It’s expansive, unsettling, and unlike anything currently made in Philippine TV.

Capturing the magic of first love, 18th Rose brings a fresh, modern YA romance film to the slate, which has become rare in today’s local market despite clear demand. With a never-before-seen pairing of Xyriel Manabat and Kyle Echarri at its center, it’s charming, youthful, and emotionally resonant.

In Ganito, Ganyan, Ganoon, a family drama with an offbeat twist, a wildly complicated mother anchors a story that is heartfelt, funny, and instantly relatable. The film explores the chaos and warmth of Filipino family life with honesty and edge, led by none other than Jodi Sta. Maria.

Rooted in the country that celebrates Christmas longer than anyone, Paskong Pinoy revives the warmth of classic Filipino holiday storytelling through a simple, feel-good anthology of nostalgia, romance, second chances, and the sweetness of coming home.

Two series are also coming in partnership with our local network partners, premiering three days before free-to-air TV. GMA’s The Master Cutter stars Dingdong Dantes in an action drama about a former scout ranger who now lives a double life — working quietly as a tailor by day, while taking on dangerous bounty hunting jobs on the side. ABS-CBN’s Someone, Someday follows a woman scarred by her past who creates a modern dating app to help women find the right love at the right time. Through the love stories she brings together — and while navigating the challenges in her own life — she begins to rediscover what love truly means for herself. The series stars Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid in a fresh new pairing, alongside Maja Salvador.

Together, these titles reflect the scale, range, and heart of Filipino storytelling — bringing together bold new ideas, familiar genres reimagined, and stories that speak to audiences at home and beyond.