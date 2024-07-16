Entertainment

Who’s who in “GLADIATOR II”

THE character posters for Gladiator II are now out! 

Paul Mescal as Lucius in #GladiatorII
Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius in #GladiatorII
Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta in #GladiatorII
Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla in #GladiatorII
Connie Nielsen as Lucilla in #GladiatorII
Denzel Washington as Macrinus in #GladiatorII

Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger star in director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, only in cinemas November 20.

About Gladiator II:

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Directed by Ridley Scott, with screenplay by David Scarpa, based on characters by David Franzoni.

Produced by Douglas Wick, Ridley Scott, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Franzoni.

Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

In cinemas starting November 20, Gladiator II is distributed in the Philippines by Paramount Pictures through Columbia Pictures. PR

