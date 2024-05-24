Winnie The Pooh is back for a “deadtime” story

As search teams scour the woods for the alleged monsters Christopher claims to have encountered, suspicions mount against him. Many in the community believe him to be the culprit behind what they call the “Hundred Acre Massacre.” In his therapy sessions, Christopher also unearths a childhood trauma that has haunted him for years: the kidnapping of his twin brother Billy during his 5th birthday party.

Danger lurks closer than ever as his once beloved friend, Winnie-the-Pooh (Ryan Oliva), is hell-bent on killing him and his friends to get revenge. Alongside his terrifying allies Owl (Marcus Massey) and Tigger (Lewis Santer), Winnie-the-Pooh brings their terror to Ashdown as Christopher is compelled to face his past in order to save his loved ones. At a rave party, Christopher lures the feral beasts back to the woods for a deadly confrontation to end the horror for good.

The film serves as a follow-up to the 2023 independent movie ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey,’ a horror reimagining to A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard’s Winnie-the-Pooh books. Its unexpected popularity online led to its theatrical success, grossing over $5 million during its run despite a modest production budget.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is back for the sequel. Chambers, Oliva, and Eddy Mackenzie are taking over the roles of Christopher Robin, Pooh, and Piglet, respectively. They replace former cast members Nikolai Leon, Craig David Dowsett, and Chris Cordell.

In an interview with Dread Central, Frake-Waterfield stated that, for the sequel, he wants to “ramp it up even more and go even crazier and go even more extreme." In addition to new cast members and more gruesome character designs, he disclosed that the kill count in the movie will surpass that of the original. The sequel also now includes Tigger, who was missing from the first film, while Owl is introduced as a new character.

‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’ is part of Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios’ “Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU),” which the producers revealed is largely inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers-style film crossover.

Other titles they are developing for TCU are the previously-announced ‘Bambi: The Reckoning,’ ‘Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare,’ and ‘Pinocchio Unstrung.’ “The movies we are working on now as standalones are all building towards Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble,” Frake-Waterfield explained in an interview. Not only that, the director and producers have confirmed that the third installment of ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ is in the works.

As we anticipate the transformation of more childhood characters into formidable monsters, don’t miss the brutal carnage on ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’ now showing in cinemas nationwide. PR