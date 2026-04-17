Women in music honored at Billboard PH 2026 event

The Billboard Philippines Women in Music 2026 celebration took center stage, honoring the women shaping the sound, direction, and future of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) in line with Women’s Month.

NUSTAR Online joined as a major sponsor of the event, reinforcing its commitment to supporting culture, creativity, and premium entertainment experiences.

Held at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater at BGC Arts Center, the annual gathering brought together influential artists, industry leaders, and cultural tastemakers, recognizing outstanding achievements while fostering meaningful conversations around creativity, leadership, and impact in music.

For NUSTAR Online, the partnership reflects a natural alignment with its positioning as a luxury lifestyle gaming platform that goes beyond play. By supporting a platform that uplifts Filipina voices, the brand strengthens its connection to a dynamic and influential creative community—one that continues to redefine modern Filipino culture.