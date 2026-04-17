Women in music honored at Billboard PH 2026 event

The Billboard Philippines Women in Music 2026 celebration took center stage, honoring the women shaping the sound, direction, and future of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) in line with Women’s Month.
NUSTAR Online joined as a major sponsor of the event, reinforcing its commitment to supporting culture, creativity, and premium entertainment experiences.
Held at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater at BGC Arts Center, the annual gathering brought together influential artists, industry leaders, and cultural tastemakers, recognizing outstanding achievements while fostering meaningful conversations around creativity, leadership, and impact in music.
For NUSTAR Online, the partnership reflects a natural alignment with its positioning as a luxury lifestyle gaming platform that goes beyond play. By supporting a platform that uplifts Filipina voices, the brand strengthens its connection to a dynamic and influential creative community—one that continues to redefine modern Filipino culture.
“NUSTAR Online is proud to be part of a celebration that champions excellence, empowerment, and artistry,” the brand shares. “This partnership allows us to engage with inspiring women who drive both industry and cultural conversations, while further expanding our presence across entertainment and lifestyle spaces.”
Adding to the experience, NUSTAR Online hosted a photobooth at the event, allowing attendees to engage with the brand while waiting outside the theater. The team also produced on-ground content for its NUSTAR Online: Exclusives series, capturing key moments and highlights from the event and giving audiences a closer look at the celebration across its social media platforms.
This year’s Billboard Philippines Women in Music honored some of the country’s most influential and groundbreaking artists. Among the awardees were KAIA for Listener’s Choice, Ashtine Olviga for People’s Choice, KZ Tandingan as Rule Breaker, G22 as Rising Star, Yeng Constantino as Hitmaker, BINI as Powerhouse, Lolita Carbon as Icon, and Regine Velasquez as Woman of the Year.
Through this collaboration, NUSTAR Online continues to elevate its role not just as a gaming platform, but as a brand that celebrates artistry, empowers communities, and supports the evolving landscape of Filipino entertainment.
For more exclusive content, events, and premium lifestyle experiences, follow NUSTAR Online on social media at @nustaronline. PR