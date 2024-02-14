Envi group to launch Urban Walkability Study

It will scrutinize sidewalk conditions, comfort, attractiveness, and amenities available for pedestrians.

“This is a groundbreaking study because although there are a lot of walkability assessments in the cities, this is new because we will be involving residents to help us assess the situations, and conditions of walkability in the city,” he said.

The surge in commuters, coupled with inadequate public transportation, has prompted the need for a comprehensive evaluation of the urban landscape.

Car-centric roads leading to high carbon emissions and obstacles forcing pedestrians onto roads also contribute to the urgency of the study.

Observing pedestrians endangering themselves by walking on the road due to obstacles on the sidewalks, Punyan underscored the importance of resident involvement in addressing these hazards.

Jay Rafael Segovia, partnership building officer of Idis, called for citizen scientists' participation, encouraging students, youth, and professionals residing in the three cities to contribute to the study.

The assessment of Davao, Tagum, and Digos will be held simultaneously from March 1 to 31, 2024.

The study's outcomes aim to guide Idis in formulating robust policy recommendations for sustainable urban development, potentially influencing the planning of pavements, sidewalks, and roads in the cities. RGP