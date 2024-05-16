Envi group urges action vs Sitio Kalatung encroachers

AN ADVOCATE from a Davao City-based environmental group emphasized that the City Government should confidently enforce its rules against encroachers in Sitio Kalatung, Barangay Tawantawan, Baguio District.

“Ngano mahadlok man ang LGU nga i-implement or i-execute ang policies niya nga dapat ang mahadlok kay ang nag-violate so dapat sila ang careful nga nangisilip na sa LGU (Why is the LGU hesitant to implement its policies when it's the violators who should be concerned and careful, knowing that the LGU is already watching them),” questioned Atty. Mark Peñalver, executive director of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), in a media interview on April 15, at the Davao City Investment and Promotion Center (DCIPC).

He emphasized the urgency of addressing the long-standing issue at Sitio Kalatung, dating back to 2017, which affects both the environment and Indigenous Communities (ICs) in the area.

He also suggested scheduling weekly hearings to expedite actions against encroachers on ancestral domains and emphasized the importance of scrutinizing land purchasers to ensure legality.

Since the October 20, 2023 investigation at Sitio Kalatung, there have been two committee hearings, Peñalver revealed.

Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo had previously cautioned against hasty relocation of encroachers with legitimate land titles, signaling the city government's cautious approach.

In response to reports threatening the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWDP), Idis, Bantay Bukid volunteers, the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), and Ocampo conducted a joint expedition to Sitio Kalatung. RGP