Envi group urges city to expand quarrying probe

A DAVAO City-based environmental group encourages the city government to expand its investigation into other areas along the Tamugan River following the arrest of 13 individuals involved in illegal quarrying activities in the Tamugan River in Marilog District.

Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) stated on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, that it urged the government to investigate further as reports suggest that there are other desilting operators who have been conducting activities in the area without the necessary permits.

Idis expressed concern that some desilting operators are operating even without permits and that their illegal activities could further threaten the integrity of the city’s main water source. However, the Idis commended the government for putting a stop to the illegal operations in the vital watershed.

“We laud the government for taking decisive action to halt illegal operations and hold those responsible for the degradation of our watershed accountable. However, we urge authorities to expand their efforts by investigating other areas along the Tamugan River,” Idis said in their statement.

To recall, the National Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) presented on November 19, 2024, the 13 individuals who were illegally quarrying in the Tamugan River. These individuals have reportedly violated Republic Act 7942, or The Philippine Mining Act of 1995, and Presidential Decree 1586, which mandates securing an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) for environmentally critical projects.

Agent Elias Leaño, NBI-Semro spokesperson, said that around 20-30 individuals were involved in the operation; however, only 13 were apprehended during the raid.

The Tamugan River’s waterway, easement, and ridges up to the junction of the Davao River in Barangay Lower Tamugan are classified as a “Critical Watershed Zone” under the recent Land Use Plan and Zoning Ordinance of Davao City.

With the area being classified as a Critical Watershed Zone, Idis said that commercial quarrying for sand and gravel, earthfill, or limestone along the area is prohibited because of its negative effects, such as altering the river’s natural characteristics, destroying habitats, and increasing pollution, which would pose a huge risk to the main water source of Davao City.

The group said that only desilting activities are allowed in the Critical Watershed Zones, as they have a minimal environmental impact.

The Tamugan River, vital for agricultural and residential water supply in Davao, is a protected natural resource. Indigenous communities such as the Obu-Manuvu, Bagobo-Klata, and Ata serve as volunteers safeguarding the river.

Classified as Class A by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the river is suitable for traditional water treatment and plays a crucial role in the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, providing drinking water to thousands of residents. RGP



Related stories: