Environmental groups push circular economy to ease Davao’s waste crisis

A DAVAO City-based environmental group is pushing for a circular economy to lessen waste generation and encourages Dabawenyos to adopt it to ensure the city’s sanitary landfill remains sustainable.
Lemuel Manalo, program coordinator of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), said they are promoting a circular economy because the Philippines faces a major waste problem as the country is among the United Nations member states struggling with significant waste generation.
He explained that promoting a circular economy aligns with the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) call to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with sanitary landfills being one of the biggest contributors.
“This circular economy aligns with our advocacy because they didn’t mention the waste-to-energy project, since it focuses more on practices and methods, specifically the details of treating waste as a resource,” he said.
Manalo said that several countries have extended aid to the Philippines by introducing concepts and technologies to help address this problem.
Manalo stressed that the push for a circular economy stems from the climate emergency; global temperatures are no longer returning to normal, and greenhouse gas levels continue to rise. By adopting a circular economy, communities can move away from the destructive linear economy.
In a linear economy, resources are extracted, used for production, distributed, consumed, and then discarded. In contrast, a circular economy is designed to eliminate waste, keep resources in use for as long as possible, and regenerate natural ecosystems.
Local practices reflecting circular economy
Manalo said that although the term “circular economy” may sound new, many existing practices in Davao City already reflect it such as ukay-ukay sellers, thrift shops, and repair businesses. They contribute by recycling and reusing products instead of discarding them.
He then encouraged Dabawenyos to invest in it considering that this sector is part of the marginalized community.
One active group is the Toril Kalambuan Association, founded in 2011 by Elena Mabano. The association transforms plastic waste such as snack wrappers, milk and detergent packs, and paper into bags, wallets, and accessories.
Mabano admitted that the early years were difficult, with low profits and challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, the association is expanding and teaching women, students, and children how to craft items from waste.
“Pero tungod kay ang amoang kasing-kasing puno naman sa passion nga mapadayon gyud ang pag-protekta sa kinaiyahan, sa ginagmay na paagi parang dako na pud ang contribution namo ani kay mao man ni daghan na waste maabot sa kadagatan,” she said during a media tour on December 3, 2025.
(But because our hearts are already full of passion to continue protecting the environment, even in small ways our contribution becomes significant, especially since a large amount of waste ends up in the ocean)
Another group is the Mintal Resource Collectors’ Association (MiRCA), which consists mostly of women who collect recyclables from neighboring communities and sell them to junk shops.
Divina Morales, property custodian of MiRCA, said that their group only has very little profit in this endeavor, but their main focus is to help the environment by lessening the number of waste dumped at the sanitary landfill and those that are not properly disposed of.
“Gusto namo ipakita na possible siya to manage the waste in the absence of MRF (materials recovery facility) kay naa man tay MRS (materials recovery stations) (We want to show that it is possible to manage waste even in the absence of an MRF because there are MRS),” she said.
Meanwhile, Apo Natural Farms in Barangay Tacunan, Tugbok District, reduces food waste using black soldier fly (BSF) larvae, which consume collected food waste instead of letting it reach landfills. Similarly, Limadol uses BSF larvae to combat climate change, reduce GHG emissions, clean communities, contribute to food security, and create livelihoods.
BSF larvae (Hermetia illucens) are harmless flies found naturally in the Philippines. They can process large amounts of food waste quickly, eliminate odors, reduce house flies, and live only five to 10 days, consuming only water.
Waste situation in Davao City
Manalo said that while the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) is open to multiple waste diversion practices, the city’s sanitary landfill is currently unsustainable.
Under RA 9003 Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), only residual waste should be dumped in sanitary landfills. However, Davao City’s landfill reached full capacity in 10 years, instead of the expected 20, due to the dumping of compostables, mixed waste, and food waste.
To recall, Cenro Environmental Waste Management Division head Engineer Lakandiwa Orcullo said on September 4, 2025, that for August 2025, the city collected an average of 798 tons per day, which were all sent to the sanitary landfill.
Cenro reported that as of May 2025, their office has an average collection of 737 tons. In 2024, they had an average collection of 753 tons; in 2023 at 746 tons, and 782 tons in 2022.
Davao City's daily waste collection has surged dramatically — from around 400 tons per day in 2010 to 700 to 800 tons per day in late 2024 and early 2025, reflecting growing urbanization and consumption levels.
As a solution to the garbage situation in the city, local government has allocated funds for the landfill expansion: Phase 1 with ₱340 million, including excavation, plastic liners, landfill base, and Phase 2 at ₱200 million, comprising road networks, perimeter fencing, totaling over ₱500 million to ensure the landfill's compliance with environmental standards.
Another solution that they are looking into is to pursue the Waste to Energy (WTE) facility which the local government hoped would provide a long term solution to the city’s landfill crisis. However, Davao-based environment groups raised concerns over the operation of the facility warning that even with non-incineration technology, the WTE project could still pose risks to both the environment and public health.
Under RA 9003 and Davao City's own solid waste ordinances, barangays are required to establish MRFs. Of the city’s 182 barangays, 53 have their own MRF.
For barangays without space, 116 operate MRS as alternative waste storage systems. Meanwhile, 47 barangays have composting facilities, and 96 have met the city’s standards for waste management compliance.
What is a circular economy?
According to UNDP, a circular economy aims to reduce waste and sustainably use natural resources through smarter product design, longer use, recycling, and regenerating nature.
It can also help address climate change and biodiversity loss. UNDP notes that global material use has risen 65% in the past two decades, with growing food loss, food waste, and mismanaged electronic waste.
If current trends continue, resource demand could require three Earths by 2050, highlighting the urgent need to reduce consumption and transition to a circular economy for long-term sustainability. RGP