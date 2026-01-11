Environmental groups push circular economy to ease Davao’s waste crisis

A DAVAO City-based environmental group is pushing for a circular economy to lessen waste generation and encourages Dabawenyos to adopt it to ensure the city’s sanitary landfill remains sustainable.

Lemuel Manalo, program coordinator of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), said they are promoting a circular economy because the Philippines faces a major waste problem as the country is among the United Nations member states struggling with significant waste generation.

He explained that promoting a circular economy aligns with the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) call to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with sanitary landfills being one of the biggest contributors.

“This circular economy aligns with our advocacy because they didn’t mention the waste-to-energy project, since it focuses more on practices and methods, specifically the details of treating waste as a resource,” he said.

Manalo said that several countries have extended aid to the Philippines by introducing concepts and technologies to help address this problem.

Manalo stressed that the push for a circular economy stems from the climate emergency; global temperatures are no longer returning to normal, and greenhouse gas levels continue to rise. By adopting a circular economy, communities can move away from the destructive linear economy.

In a linear economy, resources are extracted, used for production, distributed, consumed, and then discarded. In contrast, a circular economy is designed to eliminate waste, keep resources in use for as long as possible, and regenerate natural ecosystems.