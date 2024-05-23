Environmental Run V.2.0 For a Cause set

By Adrian Jay M. Adim/DNSC Intern

The Environmental Run V.2.0 For a Cause will hit the road on June 23, 2024, in an out-and-back course from NCCC Mall Victoria Plaza, J.P. Laurel Avenue.

The event, expected to attract 600 participants, will benefit the coral reefs and Davao City’s Bantay Dagat Association.

Dana Gabrielle Tautho, the lead organizer of Ridge to Reef, Inc., bared this during Wednesday’s Habi at Kape on May 22, 2024, at Ayala Abreeza Mall.

He said at least 300 runners have registered so far, anticipating reaching their target turnout before the event to provide the intended benefits for the chosen beneficiary.

Raffy E. Bermejo, president of the Bantay Dagat Association of Davao, expressed gratitude to Ridge to Reef Inc. for selecting them as beneficiaries.

“I would also like to express gratitude to the Ridge to Reef environmental consultant for selecting us as their beneficiaries. I would like to extend an invitation to everyone. Plastic pollution is a significant concern worldwide, so please join us in promoting our advocacy to clean our shores, underwater, and along the riverbanks,” he said.

The event features the 21K, 10K, and 5K categories, which offer cash prizes and trophies for winners, and additional rewards for finishers.

Registration remains open until the target number of participants is reached. Interested individuals can register online or visit the R2R building at #948 Sobrecarey Comer Nidea Streets, Brgy, 17 B, Bo. Obrero, Poblacion, Davao City.

Following last year’s successful Fun Run for a Cause benefiting the Marilog District, the organization, along with partner beneficiary Bantay Dagat Association of Davao, is optimistic about this year's turnout to help preserve the wellness of the seas in Davao.