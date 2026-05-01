Envoy highlights strong ties between PH, Norway

STRENGTHENING nearly eight decades of diplomatic ties, the Holy Cross of Davao College’s Institute of Asean-European Studies (IAES) hosted Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Christian Halaas Lyster, for its 19th Ambassadors’ Lecture Series at the college on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Under the theme “Norway in the Philippines: Opportunities, Culture, and Diplomacy,” Ambassador Lyster described how the relationship between the two countries has grown over time — from shared seafaring roots to a modern partnership focused on green energy, maritime work, and peace efforts.

He began by sharing a brief history of Norway, highlighting the importance of its 1814 Constitution, which is one of the oldest still in use today.

“So we’re kind of proud of our constitution, and that’s what we celebrate on our national day, May 17th, every year,” he said.

A key part of the discussion was Norway’s role in supporting peace in the Philippines, especially in the Bangsamoro Region and in peace discussion with communist groups. Lyster stressed that peace is essential for progress.

“Because we understand that that is the only true way forward in order to secure development. Without peace, without stability, there’s no development,” he explained.

He also pointed out Norway’s work on human rights, including its partnership with the Philippine Department of Justice. He mentioned that a police officer from the Norwegian Embassy works closely with local authorities, focusing on cases of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (Osaec) and helping rescue victims.

The ambassador also talked about Norway’s leadership in the “Blue Economy.” Around 25,000 Filipino seafarers are working on Norwegian ships, making up about 63% of their total crew.

He also highlighted projects like floating solar and battery systems at the Magat Dam, as well as efforts to increase the number of women in the maritime industry.

“Right now, I think globally, only about 1.2% of all seafarers are women, and I’m hoping that number will go up,” he said.

The lecture then shifted into an open forum, where students were able to ask questions and share their concerns. The discussion became more interactive, with the ambassador responding directly to issues raised by the audience.

When asked about job security in the face of automation, particularly autonomous ships, Lyster reassured students that there will still be a need for skilled workers in the future.

“I would say don’t worry... there will still be, 20 years from now, a need for trained seafarers,” he said, noting that even advanced systems will still require trained professionals.

On the topic of clean energy, he shared that Norway continues to lead in sustainability. He revealed that from January to March 2026, 97% of new cars sold in Norway were fully electric.

When asked why Norway maintained its presence in the Philippines while other countries closed their embassies in the 1990s, Lyster gave a simple answer: “Norway stayed,” pointing to the strong and lasting relationship between the two nations.

The session ended with a message of unity, as the ambassador emphasized that both Norway and the Philippines, as smaller nations, rely on a rules-based international system for stability and fairness. He noted that this shared position highlights a common ground between the two countries. RICARDO BASTASA/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN