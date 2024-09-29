Envoy sees steadfast bilateral relations between PH, Malaysia

Deddy Faisal Bin Ahmad Salleh, Malaysian Consul General in Davao City, said during the 67th National Day of Malaysia at the Dusit Thani Hotel on Thursday, September 27, 2024, that both countries "share a rich history" of diplomatic ties, which were established in 1959.

Salleh added the two countries, both members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), have been partners and collaborated in various initiatives, including trade and tourism.

"Our bilateral relationship has also been characterized by cooperation and collaboration on regional and international issues, all in the pursuit of peaceful and prosperous Asean communities," the official said.

In tourism, he said that Malaysia remains a significant market for Philippine tourism, with 64,422 visitors recorded from their country between January and August 2024, which ranks Malaysia as the 10th largest source of international visitors to the Philippines.

The foreign official said this is a "testament to the strong people-to-people connections fostered by years of collaboration."

Salleh said the bilateral partnership was strengthened during the recent visit to the Philippines of the Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Hasan, in July this year.

The foreign minister’s visit to the country was marked by a gala dinner attended by various officials from both countries to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its bilateral relations.

"As Malaysia-Philippines celebrate our 60 years of bilateral relations, it is my fervent hope to see an even stronger, deeper, and more enduring friendship between our nations and our peoples," Salleh said.

As Malaysia is set to assume the Asean chairmanship next year, Salleh said they are hoping to solidify the Asean cooperation among member-states.

"As a member of Asean, Malaysia remains steadfast in its commitment to regional peace and stability through our active engagements, both within the regional body and with its dialogue partners," he said.

The Consul General of Malaysia in Davao City commemorated the 67th National Day of Malaysia or Hari Merdeka, which was observed on August 31, marking its independence from colonial rule in 1957. The country also celebrated its 61st Malaysia Day on September 16 with colorful and vibrant festivities. RGL