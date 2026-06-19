ePLDT positions CCaaS as AI growth driver

MANILA — Customer experience has moved from a service function to a front-line enterprise differentiator. As Philippine businesses face rising customer expectations, cost pressures, and rapid AI adoption, the contact center is no longer simply where companies respond to inquiries. It is increasingly becoming the place where loyalty, efficiency, and operational resilience are won or lost.

For business leaders, this shift is changing how contact center modernization is measured. The question is no longer whether an enterprise can manage customer volume, but if it can turn every interaction into an opportunity to protect revenue, strengthen loyalty, improve decision-making, and scale efficiently. In this environment, AI-native cloud migration is becoming a financial and competitive necessity.

ePLDT’s Next-Gen Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) is designed for this new reality. By bringing together AI, omnichannel engagement, cloud-native scalability, and enterprise-grade protection, the solution enables businesses to move beyond legacy contact center models toward a more intelligent and resilient customer experience operation.

Its impact is reflected in measurable outcomes, with virtual assistants handling approximately 40-50% of customer inquiries and driving 20-30% productivity gains for agents. This translates to faster issue resolution and reduced handle time, with performance continuing to improve as the platform learns from every customer interaction.

Built for a new era of customer experience

For many enterprises, these gains directly address the limits of traditional on-prem contact center platforms. While legacy systems have long supported day-to-day operations, they were not built for a market where customers expect fast, consistent, and personalized engagement across voice, chat, email, messaging, and other AI-enhanced digital channels.

Through its Next-Gen CCaaS, ePLDT addresses these needs – offering an AI-powered, cloud-native platform built to evolve with enterprise requirements. Unlike legacy systems that often require complex upgrades and significant infrastructure support due to fragmented tools, it unifies customer engagement channels in a single environment designed for agility, continuity, and intelligent service delivery.

“Traditional on-prem CCaaS was built to keep contact centers running. ePLDT’s Next-Gen CCaaS is built to help organizations compete,” said Victor S. Genuino, President and CEO of ePLDT and VITRO Inc.

“The real question is no longer whether their contact center can answer calls. It is whether their customer experience operation can scale, adapt, protect data, and create a measurable advantage. That is the shift ePLDT is helping enterprises make.”

That advantage is most evident in how AI is embedded throughout the customer journey rather than added as a separate layer. ePLDT’s Next-Gen CCaaS enables real-time intelligence, predictive insights, and automation to support both customers and agents. It also helps free human agents to focus on more complex, higher-value interactions, contributing to customer satisfaction levels of up to 92%.

Stronger economics, resilience, and readiness for what comes next

For customer-intensive industries such as banking, financial services and insurance, retail, healthcare, real estate, and public services, resilience has also become a board-level concern. ePLDT’s Next-Gen CCaaS is designed for scale and business continuity, supported by 99.9% uptime to help organizations sustain customer engagement during periods of high demand, disruption, or expansion.

Security and compliance further strengthen the case for migration. As customer interactions generate more sensitive data across more channels, outdated systems can create operational blind spots and vulnerabilities. ePLDT’s solution provides built-in, continuously evolving security capabilities that help enterprises strengthen governance while keeping pace with changing risks and regulatory expectations.

Just as important, ePLDT’s Next-Gen CCaaS is not a standalone technology deployment. It forms part of a broader enterprise ecosystem built around cloud-native platforms, data center infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed services, resilience, and AI-readiness. Through the combined strengths of ePLDT and VITRO Inc., its data center arm, enterprises gain a wider foundation for future-ready digital transformation.

For ePLDT, traditional CCaaS can keep businesses running, but Next-Gen CCaaS enables them to compete, scale, and innovate securely, intelligently, and cost-efficiently. With it, ePLDT is giving enterprises a path beyond incremental technology upgrades toward a more resilient, intelligent, and growth-oriented customer experience strategy.

Learn more by visiting www.epldt.com. PR