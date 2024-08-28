Eraserheads will perform live at the UAAP Opening at Araneta on Sept 7

GET ready to wave your cellphone flashlights.

The Eraserheads are set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 87th season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) on September 7.

Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala and Marcus Adoro will reunite anew onstage as host school University of the Philippines jumpstarts the new season with an opening day extravaganza highlighted by performances from the iconic rock group and other amazing artists.

Recently, the EHeads were the recipients of the Gawad Oblation Award – the highest distinction that UP bestows on its alumni for their significant contributions and extraordinary service. The iconic group was cited for how they “indelibly shaped the scope and sound of our culture”.

The band’s performance during the UAAP opening ceremony will be a homecoming of sorts for them and a chance to perform for the bigger UAAP community and sports fans of many colors.

“We’re happy to share the news that the EHeads are going to share their magic with the UAAP as we start Season 87. It’s happening at the perfect time. They’ve reached the pinnacle of their career. They’ve reached the top, disbanded, reunited and have come full circle. They are true music icons and legends and our national pride,” said UP Office of Athletics and Sports Development (UP OASD) Director Bo Perasol.

Besides the Eraserheads, the UAAP Opening ceremony will feature other famous artists and top notch performers who will bring the theme of Stronger, Better, Together to life. Palawan Pay, Converge ICT Solutions, CDO Foodsphere and Strong Group Athletics are supporting the opening day event.

Separate tickets will be sold for the Opening Ceremony and the first basketball game between the UP Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles on September 7 that will tip off later in the day. Tickets will be available at Ticketnet. PR