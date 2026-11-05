ERC issues show-cause orders vs 13 generation firms over outage limits

POWER generation facilities in Mindanao are facing heightened regulatory scrutiny amid recurring power supply disruptions, as the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) issued 24 Show Cause Orders (SCOs) against 13 generation companies (GenCos) over alleged breaches of prescribed power plant reliability standards.

In a statement released Wednesday, November 4, the ERC said the orders, dated October 14, 2026, were issued after its evaluation identified generating units that exceeded allowable Equivalent Unplanned Outage (EOU) limits under the commission's reliability performance rules.

“These enforcement actions form part of the Commission's ongoing assessment of power plant outages amid concerns over recurring supply interruptions and high electricity prices, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao,” the statement said.

The affected companies have been directed to submit verified explanations regarding their reported non-compliance with the prescribed standards. The regulatory action comes amid continuing concerns over power plant outages, electricity supply interruptions, and high power costs, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao.

While the ERC has yet to publicly identify all 13 companies and the specific generating units covered by the latest orders, Mindanao has experienced several supply constraints this year involving major power generation facilities.

On September 24, the ERC reported that it has joined the Department of Energy (DOE) in conducting inspections of these facilities from September 14 to 18 following successive red and yellow alerts in the Visayas and Mindanao grids.

The inspections covered GNPower Kauswagan Units 2 and 3, Therma Marine's Mobile 1 and Mobile 2 units, and Therma South Units 1 and 2. The assessment focused on their operational conditions, available capacities, outage circumstances, and ongoing maintenance and restoration activities.

The ERC reported that GNPower Kauswagan Unit 2 was undergoing testing and commissioning following turbine blade maintenance, while Unit 3 had resumed operations after boiler tube leak repairs.

Therma Marine, meanwhile, cited fuel supply constraints and prolonged adverse weather conditions affecting scheduled heavy fuel oil deliveries.

The Mindanao grid also experienced a red alert on September 2, when available generation capacity dropped to 2,526 megawatts (MW) against a projected peak demand of 2,545 MW, leaving a 19-MW supply gap.

According to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the unavailability of GNPower Kauswagan Units 1 and 2 and Therma South Unit 2 contributed to the supply shortage. Seven power plants were reported on forced outage, while seven others operated at reduced capacities, resulting in approximately 855.1 MW of unavailable capacity.

The ERC's latest enforcement action follows an earlier round of regulatory proceedings initiated on June 11, when it issued Notices of Non-Compliance with Order to Comply and Explain (NNCOE) against 25 generation companies involving 48 generating units.

After reviewing the companies' explanations, outage records, and supporting documents, the Commission identified facilities that warranted further proceedings for exceeding their respective allowable outage limits.

The ERC said it has yet to receive the verified responses required under the latest SCOs. These submissions will undergo further evaluation before the Commission determines whether violations have been established and whether corresponding penalties are warranted.

The Commission emphasized that the issuance of SCOs does not automatically establish liability, stressing that all affected generation companies must be given the opportunity to explain and present supporting evidence.

Under ERC Resolution No. 23, Series of 2026, adopted in July, the revised reliability rules provide updated benchmarks for generating units based on historical operating and outage data from 2015 to 2024.

The measures also strengthen outage monitoring, maintenance planning, reporting requirements, and regulatory accountability.

The ERC said it would continue monitoring generating facilities and grid conditions, with enforcement actions aimed at improving power plant reliability, addressing recurring supply concerns, and protecting electricity consumers. DEF