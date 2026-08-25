Dear Dr. Fritz,

Good day!

My cousin has chronic lymphocytic leukemia, stage II — and she was advised by her

integrative physician to take ivermectin 15 mg, 2 capsules a day, twice a week. She was also then advised to increase the dosage after – until it becomes 4 capsules in a week. What is your take on this for cancer treatment?

Thanks again for your reply. More power.

Cancer Journey 2026



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Dear Cancer Journey 2026,

I am so sorry to hear about your cousin’s diagnosis. Stage II CLL is a significant health journey, and it’s completely understandable why she would be exploring every possible avenue to support her recovery.

However, if we ground on the current medical consensus of 2026, I have to be very direct: There is no clinical evidence that Ivermectin treats or cures Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) in humans.

While it is tempting to follow advice from an integrative physician, here is the scientific “take” on using Ivermectin for cancer:

1. The “Petri Dish” Fallacy

You may find studies from 2010 or more recently (even some funded by the NCI in early 2026 due to high public interest) showing that Ivermectin can kill leukemia cells in a lab. However, there is a massive gap between a test tube and a human body.

Concentration: To kill cancer cells in a dish, scientists often use concentrations of Ivermectin that would be toxic or fatal to a human being if taken orally.

The “Bleach” Rule: Many things kill cancer in a lab — including bleach or a handgun — but that doesn’t make them safe or effective internal treatments.

2. Risks of the Suggested Dosage

The dosage you mentioned (30 mg a day) is significantly higher than the standard FDA-approved dose for parasites (which is typically a one-time dose of about 14–15 mg for an average adult).

Neurotoxicity: High, frequent doses of Ivermectin can cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially leading to dizziness, tremors, seizures, or even coma.

Liver Stress: Since the liver processes this medication, taking it daily at high doses can cause liver enzyme elevation or damage, which is the last thing someone fighting leukemia needs.

Interactions: Ivermectin can interact poorly with other medications, including blood thinners like Warfarin, which are sometimes necessary for cancer patients.

3. The Danger of “Alternative” Delay

CLL is a complex blood cancer. At Stage II (often involving enlarged lymph nodes), the modern standard of care includes highly effective, targeted therapies (like BTK inhibitors) that have revolutionized survival rates.

The Risk: The biggest danger of unproven “integrative” treatments isn’t just the drug itself, but the delay of evidence-based treatment that could actually save her life.

Anyway, I have formulated a list of specific, evidence-based questions that she can use to bridge the gap between her integrative advice and her primary cancer care:

1. Safety & Interaction Questions

“How does this dose of Ivermectin (30 mg/day) affect my liver and kidney function while I am fighting CLL?”

Context: This dose is significantly higher than the standard anti-parasitic dose and can cause liver enzyme spikes.

“Are there any ‘drug-drug’ interactions between Ivermectin and the standard CLL treatments

(like BTK inhibitors or BCL-2 inhibitors)?”

Context: Ivermectin can interfere with the way the body processes other medications, either making them less effective or more toxic.

“Could this protocol cause neurological side effects that might be confused with leukemia symptoms or treatment toxicity?”

Context: High-dose Ivermectin can cause “neurotoxicity” (confusion, dizziness, or tremors).

2. Evidence & Efficacy Questions

“Are you aware of any Phase III human clinical trials that show Ivermectin is effective specifically for CLL?”

Note: As of 2026, there are no such trials. This question helps the doctor explain the “translational gap” between lab dishes and human bodies.

“If I follow this integrative protocol, is there a risk that we will miss the ‘window of opportunity’ for standard treatments that have a proven 90%+ success rate?”

Context: CLL is often slow-moving, but at Stage II, timing is becoming more critical.

3. Monitoring Questions

“If I decide to take this, what specific blood markers should we monitor more frequently to

ensure I’m not causing internal damage?”

Apart from all of this, a support group and family love can certainly help your cousin in her journey. I am thankful that you are with her in these depressing times. I pray that she makes the best decision after considering all the options available for her.

Good luck!

Dr. Fritz

(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist, surgeon, clinical sexologist,

and a lawyer. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. She has been

in the broadcast media for more than a decade and has written a book based on her 15-year stint with her radio program, “Healthy is Sexy Secrets ni Dr. Fritz”. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or you e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com . If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)