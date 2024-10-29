Establishment of 1st internet center in Davao City expedited

DAVAO City Councilor Bonz Andre A. Militar revealed that with the approval of Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, he is now expediting the process for the proposed establishment of the city's first-ever public internet center.

He said he has already submitted the design to the City Engineer's Office (CEO) to determine the cross-estimate so that he can craft the procurement plan and project design for the total budget needed for the building.

“Since daghan na kaayo nagreklamo karon na mahal na kaayo ang internet cafe sa Davao City so isa ni siya tabang sa atoang mga taga-Davao na libre na ilang paggamit og computer, pag-research, pag-assignment, even magvideo-meeting,” Militar said during the Aprubado sa Konseho on Tuesday morning, October 29, 2024, at the Sanguniang Panlungsod.

(Since many people have been raising concerns over the rising rates at internet cafes in Davao City, this is one of the solutions that the government is providing — free services to Dabawenyos; they can use computers, do research, make assignments, and even have video meetings).