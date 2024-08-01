Establishments celebrate culture in Kadayawan

Rayanne Arao, director of sales and marketing of Rogen Inn, said during the Pep Talks on Tuesday morning, July 31, 2024, at SM Lanang, that there will be cultural presentations at their establishment so tourists can witness dances from the indigenous communities and view their products.

She added that the goal of these events is to showcase the beauty and richness of Davao City's culture to tourists. In addition, there will be promotions and significant discounts on rooms and other services at various private establishments in the city.

Jane Duran, director of sales of Malagos Garden Reosrt, said that they are continuously collaborating with the Obu Manuvu tribe and that the cultural shows would highlight that the Kadayawan Festival celebrates all 11 ethnolinguistic tribes of Davao City.

“For Kadayawan this is our way to give thanks because one of our advocacies is one community at a time,” she said.

Apart from the scheduled major events of the city, the local government unit of Davao has released a list of their accredited events consisting of sports, expos, and circus performances.

The Kadayawan Shootfest will take place from August 1 to 4; Totalfit Davao Optimal Fitness (Wushu) and the 39th Kadayawan Mixed-Trio Bowling Tournament-DACIDBA are scheduled for August 2; Kadayawan 2024: Invitational Dancesport Competition and 39th Kadayawan FMA Festival 2024 will be held from August 3 to 4.

Other programs include NEXTGAS 39th Kadayawan Football Festival, Kadayawan Badshot Badminton Tournament, Bangkerohan, Kadayawan Davao City Athletics Open, and Madayaw Run 2024, all on August 3 to 4.

Additionally, the Kadayawan Sports Festival 2024 will feature a Mountain Bike Competition on August 3, and the Kadayawan sa Dabaw Pickleball Championships from August 3 to 6. The Kadayawan Sports Festival 2024 Road Bike Competition will occur on August 4, and the 39th Kadayawan Football League will be held on August 3-4, 17-18, 21, 24, 25, and 31.

Also, the Third Davao Battle of Champions Dancesport Championship will take place on August 10-11; the Mindanao Trade Expo 2024 Kadayawan Festival will be held from August 11 to 17; and Kadayawan Sports Fest-Mixed Trio Bowling Tournament and the Fourth Madayaw Cup will occur from August 16 to 18.

The Boys Inter-Secondary Volleyball League 2024 will be on August 17, 21, and 26, and the Inter-Collegiate Men’s Volleyball League 2024 will be on August 17, 21, and 26.

The Kadayawan Para Games 2024 and the Kadayawan Festival Aero Marathon Competition 2024 will take place on August 17, while the Second Southern Sports Open Bouldering Competition and Second Recovery Championship will be held on August 17-18.

The 39th Kadayawan Sports Festival 2024 Fastpitch Softball Tournament and the Philippines’ First Aggressive Quad Competition will occur on August 17-18.

Other events include the 39th Kadayawan Sports Festival 2024 Airsoft, 39th Kadayawan sa Dabaw Marathon 2024, Kadayawan Mountain Bike Cross Country Challenge, and the Kadayawan Festival Fishing Tournament on August 18.

The Girls Inter-Secondary Volleyball League 2024 will be held on August 18, 24, and 31; the Inter-Collegiate Women’s Volleyball League 2024 on August 18, 25, and 31; the 39th Kadayawan Rugby Festival on August 23 and 30; the Kadayawan sa Dabaw Tennis Championship from August 23 to 26; the 2024 RMC XI Mindanao Best of the Best Taekwondo Championships on August 24-25; and the Kadayawan Sports Festival 2024-Archery Youth Tournament from August 24 to 26.

Additional events include the Kadayawan Sports Festival Baseball Tournament 2024 and the 39th Kadayawan Festival Open Skateboarding Competition on August 24-25, and the 39th Kadayawan Festival Sepak Takraw on August 24, 25, and 31.

Ginoong Kadayawan 2024, the Davao Ultimate Knock-Out Challenge (DUKC VII) Promotion, the 2024 Kadayawan sa Dabaw Pushbike for Kids, and the Hoka Trilogy Run Asia Davao Leg 2 will be held on August 25. The Kadayawan Youth Bowling Tournament will take place from August 26 to 29, and the NCFP Youth Standard Chess Championship will occur from August 28 to 30.

Finally, the 39th Kadayawan Festival Karatedo Championship, Kadayawan 2024 Swimming Competition, and DavCon Football Fiesta: Kadayawan Football Celebration will be held on August 31. The Euro Xtreme Circus will run from August 9 to September 1. RGP