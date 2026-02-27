Estremera: God’s new

AMID the seeming helplessness of the people and hopelessness of the country, I can’t help but ponder on that oft-repeated Bible verse, that for so long seemed like the anchor for all who have lost hope.

And He that sat upon the throne said, “Behold, I make all things new.” And He said unto me, “Write, for these words are true and faithful.” - Revelations 21:5

But what is new for the Source that created Heaven and Earth? New for us is just an upgrade of what we already have. A new car, a new house, a new boyfriend. A repeat, a facelift.

But imagine yourself in the beginning of time with no idea what an Earth looks like, and then

voila! There’s the Earth with Adam and Eve exploring. Now that is NEW!

Imagine, at the exact place where life can be sustained, the Earth orbits the sun and continues to orbit to this day.

But God said, “Behold!” And speaks of a new at God-level. It’s not a new house, not even a new country as you ditch the Philippines for greener pastures. Most likely not even a new world, for this world is as old as time…

In the meantime, the less fortunate who do not even have a single plot of land to call their own, they who earn enough to get by, but not enough for hospitalization, spend so much time waiting, hoping that the Malsakait Center will not close before their turn comes up. Those who sneer at Davao City and all those who live in it continue to sneer because, despite the massive crowd of patients from all over Mindanao, the people still come out smiling, zero billing. Make-believe, they’d insist. While silently, those who crave for a better life sneak in, rent a house, build a family with us.

But this is nothing compared to God’s promise, Behold! I make all things new.

But what is new? My brain cells insist.

In the pranic healing school that I entered in 2018, Master Danny said Grandmaster Choa Kok Sui, the founder, told them when he was still alive that what he was teaching them is not even skin deep. There is more.

Apparently, that revelation is in the same breath as the new. What is more than the ability to heal without touching, without drugs?

I guess, this will be the better place to start. In the school where the teachings guide our hands step by step into a world that has not been taught us in regular school nor in our religions, but which the Bible and the Qur’an and the Mahabharata and the Bagavad-gita have been telling us.

Therefore let us move beyond the elementary teachings about Christ and be taken forward to maturity, not laying again the foundation of repentance from acts that lead to death, and of faith in God, instruction about cleansing rites, the laying on of hands, the resurrection of the dead, and eternal judgment. And God permitting, we will do so. - Hebrews 6:1-3

It’s telling us to go further to maturity and leave the teaching of death and faith and healing.

What’s in store in that state of maturity? We wait, we pray, and we study more.

saestremera@gmail.com