Estremera: Hold on to truth

YOU know something is very wrong with the minds of the anti-Dutertes when after an explosive

revelation (which we already know anyway) that the President is addicted to substance, they raise a howl, a sister betrayed her brother.

Ano daw?

Implicitly, they’re saying that they’d rather look away while cocaine sessions continue (because that’s how it is in New York), rather than addressing the concern that the country’s highest official is indeed addicted.

C’mon, PRRD was an aging but still mentally sharp President and you have been killing him every single time you had the chance.

Rumors about Singapore when in fact he was very present in Davao City. Shades on Fentanyl as if the pain it addresses is worse than cocaine addiction. He’s been dead several times during his term, rumors gleefully spread by these same people who now want us to gasp because of Imee’s audacity to accuse the President of substance abuse.

Those are the stories they want us to believe. They who always claim they speak for the ‘taumbayan’ when they cannot even outnumber their placards whenever they hold a rally.

But like the exposes of the pitiful state of student leaders they are able to recruit to wither in the mountains fighting their made-up battles for them, they expose themselves more and more as they take to the streets shouting the same old slogans of the 1970s.

In their convoluted logic, the betrayal by a sister of a brother is of greater concern than a President who is addicted to drugs.

Well, that’s their story and the Filipino people know better.

Every lie they spread insults the Filipinos. Every bot they hire, exposes how low they regard the intelligence of the common tao.

How sad, indeed. But just let them be. In the skewed perception of lies, truth finds no space to fit in.

There is absolutely no reason to reply, for lies will just generate more lies. Hitler killed millions as he spawned the Big Lie. Look how his life ended.

Live our truth, do not be distracted by the lies and the propaganda.

Politicians are just there for a season (look at Stella Q. and Dan Pernando, yes, Pernando), we have a country to defend and truth is our ultimate weapon.

“So I tell you this, and insist on it in the Lord, that you must no longer live as the Gentiles do, in the futility of their thinking. They are darkened in their understanding and separated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them due to the hardening of their hearts. Having lost all sensitivity, they have given themselves over to sensuality so as to indulge in every kind of impurity, and they are full of greed.” – Ephesians 4:17-19 NIV