Estremera: Kapoy na

AFTER resigning as editor-in-chief of this news provider in 2018, the first thing I did was unfollow Rappler and then all national news sites. After that, I unfollowed the internationals and even the locals except Sun.Star.

But then, that was 2018, social media was still not that toxic (in comparison to today). Although the Yellows were already exposing their preposterous moves along the line of, “It doesn’t have to be true, it just has to look like it.” This was written in Yahoo! Groups.

The level has worsened hence.

With the elections just over two years from now, toxicity is worsening to levels never imagined.

So, I say, kapoy na.

I’ve been actively unfollowing all posts and posters that carry the lies. See you in the polls.

We know the motivation. They want power to remain with the elites. Sad to say, anyone who is Bisaya will never make it to the elite list of snooty Manila. Look how Tito Sotto never acknowledged his Cebuano roots. Not even when he was still starting as a politician. For people like him, it’s far better to be known for Eat Bulaga than to find kinship with Vicente Y. Sotto, the senator from Cebu City. Never mind if his name is Vicente C. Sotto III.

That deep prejudice against Visayans by the Luzon people will always be there.

My former boss said it best. It doesn’t matter from where he graduated, whether it be Ateneo de Manila or even if he has masters from the Asian Institute of Management and American Ivy Leagues, because he’s Bisaya, he will always be looked down on.

Then here’s Sara Z. Duterte, the epitome of being Bisaya, nicknamed Inday...

The elites and feeling elites, including the scums of both high and low societies who brandish their Hermes bags, whose only claim to fame is they have been in Manila for so long (much like Tito S., really), are threatened to the core and will never allow a second Duterte to mess up their illusions and delusions.

See how they have all allied with each other? The Pinks, Yellows, the Red of BBM and the Reds of the communists cannot even raise a squeak about the real corrupt leaders. Instead, they are painting, all in one voice, Inday as the most corrupt.

I say, kapoy na. See you at the polls.

In his 1891 essay Quintessence of Ibsenism, George Bernard Shaw writes:

“Just as the liar’s punishment is, not in the least that he is not believed, but that he cannot believe any one else; so a guilty society can more easily be persuaded that any apparently innocent act is guilty than that any apparently guilty act is innocent.”

While William Shenstone in his 1804 “Essays on Men and Manners” wrote:

“A liar begins with making falsehood appear like truth, and ends with making truth itself appear like falsehood.”

In short, 2025 is coming to a close, and these two great men have dissected lies in the 1800s.

You can even go back as far as biblical times, in Leviticus.

“Do not steal. Do not lie. Do not deceive one another.” - Leviticus 19:11

You can read on till verse 18 and find the do nots that are now brazenly done every single day by Ante Kler and all of BBM’s ilk and allies.

I say, kapoy na. May God’s promises pour down on you.

saestremera@gmail.com