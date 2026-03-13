Estremera: Living disconnected

MOST obvious in today’s circus of life is the disconnectedness of those in power.

This is most apparent in Philippine politics with Ante Kler as the beacon of disconnection.

This became apparent, too, in the Middle East war fanned with much bravado by Trump.

Ante Kler and her masters, along with the national media, still exist in a long-forgotten world where mainstream media can control what comes out. In those days of recent history, these reporters of national media even boasted about abiding by the “cartel” of news, where they can agree on what part of the press conference will be released today, tomorrow, or not at all. I know that for a fact because they were loudly talking about it during one of the late-night pressers with PRRD. That veteran journo of a major daily loudly declaring, “Hindi ko bine-break ang usapan ha!”

In the age of social media, you may be able to claim you are a fact-checker and label information that doesn’t conform to your agenda as “fake”, but you cannot stop it from coming out.

Trump-side, he lives in a world where war rules supreme, where armaments determine world peace. But, nations are smarter now and have greater compassion for their people. And so, the Gulf Nations, which saw the attacks on them because of the US war facilities, and Spain, which sees no benefit in bringing that war to their doorsteps, are saying no.

It’s no longer you are either with the US or Iran. You can also say no, I’m with my people, which is neither US nor Iran.

On our shores, the leadership of the armed forces continues to flex their puny armaments, apparently wishing to gain the US’ attention. God forbid. Our armed forces leadership is not just disconnected; they are delusional. Flexing non-existent military muscles is virtually saying, “We can sacrifice all our soldiers and our people, just, pretty please, praise us.”

Talks are rife about the President’s health. That sudden emaciation cannot be about a weight loss program. It’s weight loss, period. We wait it out, given that the avarice of those in power has already distributed trillions to the power-hungry. That’s all we can do. Let the OFWs live in uncertainty; their lives don’t matter. Just as the lives of soldiers don’t matter. Even the lives of ordinary people don’t matter. They can be carried away by floodwaters, and the President and Ante Kler will never flinch. Fake news! All of us are lying; only they hold the truth. The self-appointed custodians of good moral character are the only ones who speak the truth – the activists and Pinklawans among them. We, on the other hand, will always be the bobong DDS.

So now, harvest time is here, for the Bible told us so... There are so many verses warning about bad deeds, but hubris has taken over their disconnected minds; they think it exempts them.

I can cite so many Bible verses about reaping what you sow, but I find Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s version more poetic (of course, because he’s a poet!).

In the poem Retribution, he writes:

Though the mills of God grind slowly,

Yet they grind exceeding small;

Though with patience he stands waiting,

With exactness grinds he all.

