Estremera: Oh, so that’s what it is...

READING the harrowing experience of former colleague Nini Cabaero in Cebu City at the height of typhoon Tino did more than shock me.

It also made me realize what it is that has shut me up for months. I tried to write again, once, but the words refused to come after that.

It’s anger. Nini made me realize that anger has been churning inside of me that heightened when this government did the treacherous act of flying out President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to be imprisoned at the ICC jail in The Hague.

It was a treachery only this government and its minions can ever do to someone who has given his life to save us from narcopolitics. Now, narcopolitics is real. It’s what keeping this

government in place.

Despite all its failures to address the pressing needs of the people devastated by earthquakes, typhoons, and non-existent flood control projects, the administration and the crooks peopling it remains because this is how narcopolitics work.

The sad part is the most evil government we live with today is supported by the self-professed intellectuals and the Church.

And that is where my anger bubbled over, shutting me up.

I’m dealing with it now. I’m just glad I have finally identified the cause.

Hope may not be apparent, given the chaos this government is subjecting its people. But they’re just mortals driven by greed.

“So long as an evil deed has not karmically matured, the fool thinks his deed to be sweet as honey; but when his evil deed karmically matures, he falls into untold misery.” Dhammapada (Wisdom of theBuddha)

Patience. God is in control.

By knowing it’s anger that has shut me up, I now know that all is well.

Let the insignificant voices fade away as they should, even if it’s a priest with a Ramon Magsaysay award. Let the thieves in government believe they are getting away with everything they have stolen and continue to steal. Let Ante Kler continue lying.

Let them believe their deeds are sweet as honey. Let’s just continue to do what needs to be

done; to share, to help, to console.

As PRRD’s favorite Bible verses (Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8) say, “To every thing there is a season,

and a time to every purpose under the heaven…”

I shiver in imagining what fate has in store.