Estremera: Planting a good seed

US end-part boomers or early-part GenX are familiar with the musical Hair and its iconic ditty, the Age of Aquarius.

We didn’t know what that meant at that time; we just knew that it’s fun to sing with the chorus that goes: “It is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, Age of Aquariuuuussss! Aquarius! Aquarius!”

It gives us some gibberish about the moon being on the seventh house, but we never really cared about that. It’s the chorus.

And then into our senior year, or nearing senior year, we are told it is not just the dawning, but already the Age of Aquarius. Oh, weeee! We get to experience the song.

This is because the planet Pluto enters Aquarius on November 19 and will stay there until March 8, 2043. Pluto is the planet of intensity, destruction, transformation, and rebirth.

Having been into pranic (energy) healing since the last quarter of 2018, I can’t help but pray that these energies will be put to good use. Let the energies of destruction mean the destruction of our bad ways and evil dynasties. Let it be intensified good and a transformation for the better.

Those into astrology know this is a score of power — abused and made good use. We can only pray that the good users will outnumber the abusers. This is when I am always grateful for having discovered pranic healing at the time I did.

Its founder, Grandmaster (of pranic healing) Choa Kok Sui, a Filipino of Chinese origin, has set up a school where journeying on the spiritual path is demystified and made practical. We can heal, anyone can heal, in just two days after taking the Basic Pranic Healing Course. As

character building is stressed and living a life founded on virtues is at its foundation — the secret to becoming a powerful healer — thus those on the path strive to do what is right.

The Law of Karma, after all, does not spare anyone. In whatever Holy Book or teachings you pick up, it is always what you reap is what you sow. You sow goodness, you harvest goodness.

You sow healing, you harvest more healing. You saw bad, you harvest worst.

As I always point out to the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) during our meditations, healing, and livelihood at the Davao City Jail every Monday, we do not just harvest one. Plant one single corn seed and you harvest several ears of corn. Plant one single mango seed and you harvest baskets full of mango fruits every season for at least two decades. Now think about that…

This is when I would segue into walking away from the illegal drugs trade — of which almost

90% are in jail for that. In selling drugs, I’d tell them, you do not just destroy one person, you

destroy a whole family, and you will pay for that. Since you only have one life, then you will be paying with the life of your family — your children. Scary, isn’t it? But that’s how karma works.

Do good, harvest tons of good, do bad… harvest tons of bad. Siksik, liglig, umaapaw.

As Luke 6: 36 reads: “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”

Remember this as we journey on with Pluto in Aquarius.

