Estremera: Satanic

WE’VE been serving at the Davao City Jail Female Dormitory for 3-1/2 years now. I have a livelihood project for a few women, while every Monday, we conduct Meditation on Twin Hearts and do pranic healing.

Pranic healing is a no-touch, no-drug therapy that heals both physiological and psychological

ailments. It’s highly spiritual but is not a religion. Rather, it draws from the teachings of all religions to alleviate the pains and sufferings of mankind, starting with physical health.

We believe there is only one God, except that the Supreme God is given different names by the different religions.

We let our patients dictate how the invocation will be when we start healing. The Muslim does the dua, declaring that Allah is the Only Healer. We let the Catholics invoke not only God but also Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, and all Saints. We let the Christians remove the saints from their prayers, and we let the Iglesia ni Kristo say their own prayers.

Pranic healing is a spiritual technology and as Pranic Healing practitioners, we know the healing doesn’t come from us. We just do the motions to remove diseased energies and replenish these with new energies. The energies do not come from us, but from whom the patient and we invoke. We are but instruments.

In the process, we are able to bring healing.

Here’s the hitch. Certain sectors of the Catholic Church continue to call Pranic Healing as satanic. That has been the state, even when there are already priests and nuns and even

bishops who are pranic healers. Even when pranic healing founder, Grandmaster Choa Kok Sui was still alive, that was already the claim some sectors in the Catholic Church was spreading. His reply then was, “Have they studied pranic healing? Have they read the books?”

This issue came up because of a form the persons deprived of liberty (PDL) were asked to fill up in preparation for confession. The PDL who asked for healing said, it is explicitly written in the form that pranic healing is of the devil.

“Have they studied pranic healing? Have they read the books of Master Choa?” I asked. And then I turned the question to her: In our three years here, have we spoken against God and any religion?

The constant healing she experienced, including that of her father through distant healing, and the prayers we ask them to say before and after a healing made it very clear to her that there is nothing satanic about what we have been offering them.

“Brothers and sisters, do not slander one another. Anyone who speaks against a brother or sister or judges them speaks against the law and judges it. When you judge the law, you are not keeping it, but sitting in judgment on it.” – James 4:11

Meanwhile, in a separate religious service by another service provider, the pastor discussed with the women how to choose and use a vibrator. Forgive him, Lord, for he does not know what he is doing.

