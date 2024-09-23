Estremera: Sowing bad, big time

WHY haven’t you been writing? You should write! You have to write!

Words like these bombarded me in a rare gathering of present and past civic, government, and private sector leaders recently.

I can only smile, but I did explain to one why I quit the race.

It’s appalling to realize that the industry which defined my adult life is teeming with falsehood.

That’s the kinder way of saying it. Liars is the shorter and more appropriate word.

There’s a greater reason, as well. And this one came recently, when the avarice of the present

administration started to become obvious: lying has become the norm, and paid lying has become a major industry called troll farms.

You just need to read the comments sections where those flogging Inday Sara comment by the

dozens in a single format attack. The same can be observed in the praises heaped on blue-starred FB pages of politicians against Inday and Davao City.

If that blue-starred page were mine, I’d chuck out my breakfast, lunch, and dinner everyday

whenever I read those praising trolls.

This brings to mind one of the teachings of pranic healing founder Grandmaster Choa Kok Sui on character-building, specifically on the virtue of honesty and non-lying.

Lies have to be avoided, because it takes more lies to support a lie. Moreso, the karmic repercussion of constant lying especially malicious lies is insanity. When you habitually blur the perception of the people, your own perception will be blurred and sooner than not, you will no longer be able to perceive the truth and believe the lies you have spawned.

By the looks of it, the man coveting the presidency and his minions already reached the tipping point. Scary.

The same teachings, however, encourage us to forgive others and ourselves as God loves us all: the good, the not so good, the bad, and the terrible.

The trigger-happy social media engager will fire back and sneer at goody-two shoes like me. Hard as it is, I can only forgive them, too.

Humanity is at a crossroads and social media has become a medium of spawning= self-righteousness and aggression. I don’t want that life.

Imagine living your life spewing out insults, uncalled for negative criticisms, and everything that triggers anger and hatred at random people you do not even know. I’m not sure if the Karens of this world have figured it out yet, but that is not a healthy life.

But social media has already drawn us in, many now at the level of addiction. We all know what addiction can do. We only need to observe the political scene, that crazy political scene we are staring at right now. With throngs of the discontented, outraged, and disgusted cheering behind... Maharlika.

I don’t have anything against her, I’m even fascinated by her and her reach in her followers and her sources. But this situation we have now is a blaring and glaring call to what is now a void.

This nation needs an upright leader to be its active voice right now that will bring us all to the lighted path.

***

Email: saestremera@gmail.com, fb: /saestremera, IG: @saestremera