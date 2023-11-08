Estremera: Toxic positivity

I’VE heard of two recent suicide cases among those who seem to have the best in life, and my mind just went blank.

Depression digs in too deep. But, sad to say, the normal reaction as listeners is we brush it off.

“Look at the positive side! Count your blessings!” society dictates, life coaches made to believe they are experts in life because they have been certified.

And the depressed, feeling that he did wrong by feeling bad about what he observed will clam up and give his best cheerful smile, for yet another day.

“Discern na lang siguro natin,” that trying-hard toxic positivity friend would say.

So there, the cheerful, accomplished, respected mother hugs tight her own self before leaving... the Earth.

The clueless friend spreads positivity, everywhere, claiming “miracles and blessings,“ urging,

“Discern! Discern!”

What is accomplished is that we all sweep the problem under the rug and live our image-conscious life exuding positivity in all our social media posts. I am blessed! I deserve this! Positivity begets positivity!

The unspoken message? You are a loser, be like me, a winner because I choose to exude the vibes of a winner!!!

Depression is real and can never be swept under the carpet. It will rear its ugly head and gnaw at the depressed’s soul. This has to be acknowledged and healed.

What was running inside a mom’s thoughts as she hugged herself tight before leaving the body? I can only imagine the torturous thoughts swept under the rug because this generation is intoxicated with positivity.

Everything else is not worth a mention, because it’s all in your thoughts, the accomplished positively inclined friend will say.

The depressed one beams back, hiding the evil shadow haunting her nights.

But what is it that has driven us to this? We chose this society we live in now, by the way. This is the global society where 20-year-olds because they hold a certificate proudly call themselves life coaches. It’s this global society where everybody exudes positivity because it’s all about your vibes.

Woe to the unspoken hurts and never dare hint at anything negative, we are not allowed.

Still, I can’t help but wonder the lamentations unspoken of the mother who decided to hug herself tight so that no sound would be heard as she decided to leave the body through her own hands. The tears... the anguish... the bullet. All left unspoken, unprocessed, denied by the positive vibes demanded by society.

In the distance, at a separate time, a young man who has everything he can ask for quits and leaves for good as well.

What have we done? How many more have muffled their cries because this society demands

positivity?

If you’re in there smiling along… send me a message, help is here.

And no... I don’t hold a broom nor do I have a carpet. Just message me.

Email: saestremera@gmail.com, fb: /saestremera, IG: @saestremera, Tiktok: @stellaestremera